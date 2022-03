Nicaragua ordena el cierre de la Casa de España en pleno pulso diplomático

10-01-2022 (220111) -- MANAGUA, Jan. 11, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and Vice President Rosario Murillo attend the swearing-in ceremony for a new presidential term in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a new presidential term on Monday. Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo were reelected in the last general election in November last year. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Xin Yuewei