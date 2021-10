Nueva Zelanda registra su primer contagio local de COVID-19 en la Isla Sur en casi un año

09-10-2021 October 9, 2021, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand: A sign is seen directing people to a Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch..Northland was placed into a level 3 lockdown last night after it was discovered delta positive people with gang links had travelled extensively around the area using fraudulent paper work claiming they were essential workers. The government had recently provided gang members with essential worker status so they could pass borders to encourage other gang members to vaccinate. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Adam Bradley