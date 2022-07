Organizaciones civiles protestas por el plan del Gobierno británico de deportar a inmigrantes a Ruanda

28/06/2022 June 28, 2022, London, England, United Kingdom: Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts Of Justice in support of refugees as the charity Women For Refugee Women (WRW) takes the Home Office to court for detaining women in the new Derwentside immigration detention centre without access to in-person legal advice. The charity has stated that the case is particularly urgent in light of the UK Government's controversial Rwanda refugee deportation scheme. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Vuk Valcic