Oxfam pide al G20 un debate a fondo sobre vacunas, hambre y cambio climático

09-03-2021 March 9, 2021, Nairobi, Kenya: A healthcare worker administers an Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to her colleague at Mutuini Hospital in Nairobi. .Kenya on March 3, 2021 received its first batch of 1.02 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca through global COVAX scheme as part of the 24 million doses the country is expected to import in a couple of months. The vaccine which is currently being distributed to various stations across the country will first be administered to healthcare workers, teachers and people whose immunity is compromised. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Dennis Sigwe