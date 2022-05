Petro y Hernández se disputarán la Presidencia de Colombia en segunda vuelta, según resultados parciales

23/05/2022 May 23, 2022, Bogota, Cundinamarca, Colombia: Presidential Candidate 'Gustavo Petro' for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during the last televised Presidential debate ahead of Colombia's presidential elections that will take place on May 29, in Bogota, Colombia, May 23, 2022. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Chepa Beltran