Polémica en Irán por la muerte de una joven detenida por la Policía de la Moral por llevar mal puesto el velo

13/05/2020 May 13, 2020, Tehran, Iran: Worshippers wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pray at the Mahdieh of Tehran in Laylat al-Qadr, or the night of destiny, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Iran. On Tuesday authorities allowed mosques temporarily reopen for limited hours up to two hours, while strictly observing health and social procedures to prevent spreading the disease. Iranian people assume that the 19th, 21st, and 23rd days of Ramadan are probable Laylat al-Qadr night and named as Shab-i Ihya. They gather in mosques on these three nights and pray until the morning. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Rouzbeh Fouladi