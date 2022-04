Portugal elimina la obligatoriedad de la mascarilla en interiores

17/04/2022 April 17, 2022, Lisbon, Portugal: People wearing protective masks are seen walking around the area of Rossio Square, Lisbon. Portugal is the seventh country in the European Union with the highest number of new cases per day. According to the ''Our World in Data'' website, the country records an average of 995 new cases per day per million inhabitants, above the European and world average. The number of daily deaths attributed to the disease remains stable. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Jorge Castellanos