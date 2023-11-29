Programa de la 5ª jornada de la fase de grupos de la Europa League y clasificaciones
Programa de los partidos de la 5ª jornada de la fase de grupos de la Europa League que se disputarán el jueves y clasificaciones:
- grupo a
(17h45 GMT) TSC Backa Topola
West ham
Friburgo
Olympiacos
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. West Ham 9 4 3 0 1 7 4
2. Friburgo 9 4 3 0 1 12 5
3. Olympiacos 4 4 1 1 2 6 7
4. TSC Backa Topola 1 4 0 1 3 4 13
- grupo b
(17h45 GMT) AEK Atenas
Brighton
(20h00 GMT) Marsella
Ajax
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Marsella 8 4 2 2 0 10 6
2. Brighton 7 4 2 1 1 8 5
3. AEK Atenas 4 4 1 1 2 5 8
4. ajax 2 4 0 2 2 4 8
- grupo c
(17h45 GMT) Sparta Praga
Betis
(20h00 GMT) Glasgow Rangers
Aris Limassol
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. betis 9 4 3 0 1 7 3
2. Glasgow Rangers 7 4 2 1 1 4 3
3. Sparta Praga 4 4 1 1 2 5 6
4. Aris Limassol 3 4 1 0 3 5 9
- grupo d
(17h45 GMT) Sturm Graz
Raków Czestochowa
Atalanta
Sporting de Lisboa
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atalanta 10 4 3 1 0 7 3
2. Sporting de Lisboa 7 4 2 1 1 6 5
3. Sturm Graz 4 4 1 1 2 4 5
4. Raków Czestochowa 1 4 0 1 3 2 6
- grupo e
(20h00 GMT) Liverpool
Lask
Toulouse
Union St-Gilloise
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Liverpool 9 4 3 0 1 12 5
2. Toulouse 7 4 2 1 1 6 8
3. Union St-Gilloise 4 4 1 1 2 3 7
4. lask 3 4 1 0 3 5 6
- grupo f
(17h45 GMT) Maccabi Haifa
Rennes
(20h00 GMT) Villarreal
Panathinaikos
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. rennes 9 4 3 0 1 8 3
2. Villarreal 6 3 2 0 1 3 3
3. Panathinaikos 4 4 1 1 2 4 5
4. Maccabi Haifa 1 3 0 1 2 1 5
- grupo g
(20h00 GMT) Servette FC
Roma
Fc sheriff
Slavia Praga
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Slavia Praga 9 4 3 0 1 10 2
2. roma 9 4 3 0 1 8 3
3. Servette FC 4 4 1 1 2 3 8
4. FC Sheriff 1 4 0 1 3 3 11
- grupo h
(20h00 GMT) BK Häcken
Bayer Leverkusen
Molde
Qarabag
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayer Leverkusen 12 4 4 0 0 12 2
2. qarabag 6 4 2 0 2 3 6
3. molde 6 4 2 0 2 9 5
4. BK Häcken 0 4 0 0 4 2 13
