Programa de los partidos de la 5ª jornada de la fase de grupos de la Europa League que se disputarán el jueves y clasificaciones:

- grupo a

(17h45 GMT) TSC Backa Topola

West ham

Friburgo

Olympiacos

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. West Ham 9 4 3 0 1 7 4

2. Friburgo 9 4 3 0 1 12 5

3. Olympiacos 4 4 1 1 2 6 7

4. TSC Backa Topola 1 4 0 1 3 4 13

- grupo b

(17h45 GMT) AEK Atenas

Brighton

(20h00 GMT) Marsella

Ajax

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Marsella 8 4 2 2 0 10 6

2. Brighton 7 4 2 1 1 8 5

3. AEK Atenas 4 4 1 1 2 5 8

4. ajax 2 4 0 2 2 4 8

- grupo c

(17h45 GMT) Sparta Praga

Betis

(20h00 GMT) Glasgow Rangers

Aris Limassol

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. betis 9 4 3 0 1 7 3

2. Glasgow Rangers 7 4 2 1 1 4 3

3. Sparta Praga 4 4 1 1 2 5 6

4. Aris Limassol 3 4 1 0 3 5 9

- grupo d

(17h45 GMT) Sturm Graz

Raków Czestochowa

Atalanta

Sporting de Lisboa

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atalanta 10 4 3 1 0 7 3

2. Sporting de Lisboa 7 4 2 1 1 6 5

3. Sturm Graz 4 4 1 1 2 4 5

4. Raków Czestochowa 1 4 0 1 3 2 6

- grupo e

(20h00 GMT) Liverpool

Lask

Toulouse

Union St-Gilloise

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Liverpool 9 4 3 0 1 12 5

2. Toulouse 7 4 2 1 1 6 8

3. Union St-Gilloise 4 4 1 1 2 3 7

4. lask 3 4 1 0 3 5 6

- grupo f

(17h45 GMT) Maccabi Haifa

Rennes

(20h00 GMT) Villarreal

Panathinaikos

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. rennes 9 4 3 0 1 8 3

2. Villarreal 6 3 2 0 1 3 3

3. Panathinaikos 4 4 1 1 2 4 5

4. Maccabi Haifa 1 3 0 1 2 1 5

- grupo g

(20h00 GMT) Servette FC

Roma

Fc sheriff

Slavia Praga

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Slavia Praga 9 4 3 0 1 10 2

2. roma 9 4 3 0 1 8 3

3. Servette FC 4 4 1 1 2 3 8

4. FC Sheriff 1 4 0 1 3 3 11

- grupo h

(20h00 GMT) BK Häcken

Bayer Leverkusen

Molde

Qarabag

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayer Leverkusen 12 4 4 0 0 12 2

2. qarabag 6 4 2 0 2 3 6

3. molde 6 4 2 0 2 9 5

4. BK Häcken 0 4 0 0 4 2 13

Bur-mcd

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión