. 1º fecha

Martes 19 de septiembre (hora GMT)

Grupo e

(19h00 GMT) Lazio (ITA) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Feyenoord (NED) - Celtic (SCO)

Grupo f

(16h45 GMT) AC Milan (ITA) - Newcastle (ENG)

(19h00 GMT) París SG (FRA) - Dortmund (GER)

Grupo g

(16h45 GMT) Young Boys (SUI) - RB Leipzig (GER)

(19h00 GMT) Manchester City (ENG) - Estrella Roja (SRB)

Grupo h

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Porto (POR)

FC Barcelona (ESP) - Antwerp (BEL)

Miércoeles 20 de septiembre (hora GMT)

Grupo a

(16h45 GMT) Galatasaray (TUR) - Copenhague (DEN)

(19h00 GMT) Bayern Múnich (GER) - Manchester United (ENG)

Grupo b

Sevilla fc (esp) - lens (fra)

Arsenal (eng) - psv eindhoven (ned)

Grupo c

(16h45 GMT) Real Madrid (ESP) - Unión Berlín (GER)

(19h00 GMT) Sporting Braga (POR) - Nápoles (ITA)

Grupo d

Real Sociedad (ESP) - Inter Milán (ITA)

Benfica (por) - rb salzburgo (aut)

.2ª fecha

Martes 3 de octubre (hora GMT)

Grupo a

(19h00 GMT) Copenhague (DEN) - Bayern Múnich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG) - Galatasaray (TUR)

Grupo b

PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Sevilla FC (ESP)

Lens (FRA) - Arsenal (ENG)

Grupo c

(16h45 GMT) Unión Berlín (GER) - Sporting Braga (POR)

(19h00 GMT) Nápoles (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo d

(16h45 GMT) RB Salzburgo (AUT) - Real Sociedad (ESP)

(19h00 GMT) Inter Milán (ITA) - Benfica (POR)

Miércoles 4 de octubre (hora GMT)

Grupo e

(16h45 GMT) Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Feyenoord (NED)

(19h00 GMT) Celtic (SCO) - Lazio Roma (ITA)

Grupo f

Dortmund (ger) - ac milan (ita)

Newcastle (ENG) - París SG (FRA)

Grupo g

Estrella Roja (SRB) - Young Boys (SUI)

Rb leipzig (ger) - manchester city (eng)

Grupo h

(16h45 GMT) Antwerp (BEL) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

(19h00 GMT) Porto (POR) - FC Barcelona (ESP)

. 3ª fecha

Martes 24 de octubre (hora GMT)

Grupo a

(16h45 GMT) Galatasaray (TUR) - Bayern Múnich (GER)

(19h00 GMT) Manchester United (ENG) - Copenhague (DEN)

Grupo b

Lens (FRA) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Sevilla fc (esp) - arsenal (eng)

Grupo c

Unión Berlín (GER) - Nápoles (ITA)

Sporting Braga (POR) - Real Madrid (ESP)

Grupo d

(16h45 GMT) Inter Milán (ITA) - RB Salzburgo (AUT)

(19h00 GMT) Benfica (POR) - Real Sociedad (ESP)

Miércoles 25 de octubre (hora GMT)

Grupo e

(16h45 GMT) Feyenoord (NED) - Lazio Roma (ITA)

(19h00 GMT) Celtic (SCO) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo f

París sg (fra) - ac milan (ita)

Newcastle (ENG) - Dortmund (GER)

Grupo g

Young boys (sui) - manchester city (eng)

Rb leipzig (ger) - estrella roja (srb)

Grupo h

(16h45 GMT) FC Barcelona (ESP) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

(19h00 GMT) Antwerp (BEL) - Porto (POR)

. 4ª fecha

Martes 7 de noviembre (hora GMT)

Grupo e

(19h00 GMT) Lazio Roma (ITA) - Feyenoord (NED)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Celtic (SCO)

Grupo f

(16h45 GMT) Dortmund (GER) - Newcastle (ENG)

(19h00 GMT) AC Milan (ITA) - París SG (FRA)

Grupo g

Estrella Roja (SRB) - RB Leipzig (GER)

Manchester City (ENG) - Young Boys (SUI)

Grupo h

(16h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - FC Barcelona (ESP)

(19h00) Porto (POR) - Antwerp (BEL)

Miércoles 8 de noviembre (hora GMT)

Grupo a

(19h00 GMT) Copenhague (DEN) - Manchester United (ENG)

Bayern Múnich (GER) - Galatasaray (TUR)

Grupo b

PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Lens (FRA)

Arsenal (ENG) - Sevilla FC (ESP)

Grupo c

(16h45 GMT) Nápoles (ITA) - Unión Berlín (GER)

(19h00 GMT) Real Madrid (ESP) - Sporting Braga (POR)

Grupo d

(16h45 GMT) Real Sociedad (ESP) - Benfica (POR)

(19h00 GMT) RB Salzburgo (AUT) - Inter Milán (ITA)

. 5ª fecha

Martes 28 de noviembre (hora GMT)

Grupo e

(16h45 GMT) Lazio Roma (ITA) - Celtic (SCO)

(19h00 GMT) Feyenoord (NED) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Grupo f

AC Milan (ITA) - Dortmund (GER)

París SG (FRA) - Newcastle (ENG)

Grupo g

Young boys (sui) - estrella roja (srb)

Manchester City (ENG) - RB Leipzig (GER)

Grupo h

(16h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Antwerp (BEL)

(19h00 GMT) FC Barcelona (ESP) - Porto (POR)

Miércoles 29 de noviembre (hora GMT)

Grupo a

(16h45 GMT) Galatasaray (TUR) - Manchester United (ENG)

(19h00 GMT) Bayern Múnich (GER) - Copenhague (DEN)

Grupo b

(16h45 GMT) Sevilla FC (ESP) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)

(19h00 GMT) Arsenal (ENG) - Lens (FRA)

Grupo c

Real Madrid (ESP) - Nápoles (ITA)

Sporting Braga (POR) - Unión Berlín (GER)

Grupo d

Real Sociedad (ESP) - RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Benfica (POR) - Inter Milán (ITA)

. 6ª y última fecha

Martes 12 de diciembre (hora GMT)

Grupo a

(19h00 GMT) Copenhague (DEN) - Galatasaray (TUR)

Manchester United (ENG) - Bayern Múnich (GER)

Grupo b

(16h45 GMT) PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Arsenal (ENG)

Lens (FRA) - Sevilla FC (ESP)

Grupo c

(19h00 GMT) Unión Berlín (GER) - Real Madrid (ESP)

Nápoles (ITA) - Sporting Braga (POR)

Grupo d

RB Salzburgo (AUT) - Benfica (POR)

Inter Milán (ITA) - Real Sociedad (ESP)

Miércoles 12 de diciembre (hora GMT)

Grupo e

(19h00 GMT) Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Lazio Roma (ITA)

Celtic (SCO) - Feyenoord (NED)

Grupo f

Dortmund (GER) - París SG (FRA)

Newcastle (eng) - ac milan (ita)

Grupo g

(16h45 GMT) Estrella Roja (SRB) - Manchester City (ENG)

Rb leipzig (ger) - young boys (sui)

Grupo h

(19h00 GMT) Antwerp (BEL) - FC Barcelona (ESP)

Porto (POR) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

