Programa de la fase de grupos de la Liga de Campeones
. 1º fecha
Martes 19 de septiembre (hora GMT)
Grupo e
(19h00 GMT) Lazio (ITA) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Feyenoord (NED) - Celtic (SCO)
Grupo f
(16h45 GMT) AC Milan (ITA) - Newcastle (ENG)
(19h00 GMT) París SG (FRA) - Dortmund (GER)
Grupo g
(16h45 GMT) Young Boys (SUI) - RB Leipzig (GER)
(19h00 GMT) Manchester City (ENG) - Estrella Roja (SRB)
Grupo h
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Porto (POR)
FC Barcelona (ESP) - Antwerp (BEL)
Miércoeles 20 de septiembre (hora GMT)
Grupo a
(16h45 GMT) Galatasaray (TUR) - Copenhague (DEN)
(19h00 GMT) Bayern Múnich (GER) - Manchester United (ENG)
Grupo b
Sevilla fc (esp) - lens (fra)
Arsenal (eng) - psv eindhoven (ned)
Grupo c
(16h45 GMT) Real Madrid (ESP) - Unión Berlín (GER)
(19h00 GMT) Sporting Braga (POR) - Nápoles (ITA)
Grupo d
Real Sociedad (ESP) - Inter Milán (ITA)
Benfica (por) - rb salzburgo (aut)
.2ª fecha
Martes 3 de octubre (hora GMT)
Grupo a
(19h00 GMT) Copenhague (DEN) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
Manchester United (ENG) - Galatasaray (TUR)
Grupo b
PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Sevilla FC (ESP)
Lens (FRA) - Arsenal (ENG)
Grupo c
(16h45 GMT) Unión Berlín (GER) - Sporting Braga (POR)
(19h00 GMT) Nápoles (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)
Grupo d
(16h45 GMT) RB Salzburgo (AUT) - Real Sociedad (ESP)
(19h00 GMT) Inter Milán (ITA) - Benfica (POR)
Miércoles 4 de octubre (hora GMT)
Grupo e
(16h45 GMT) Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Feyenoord (NED)
(19h00 GMT) Celtic (SCO) - Lazio Roma (ITA)
Grupo f
Dortmund (ger) - ac milan (ita)
Newcastle (ENG) - París SG (FRA)
Grupo g
Estrella Roja (SRB) - Young Boys (SUI)
Rb leipzig (ger) - manchester city (eng)
Grupo h
(16h45 GMT) Antwerp (BEL) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
(19h00 GMT) Porto (POR) - FC Barcelona (ESP)
. 3ª fecha
Martes 24 de octubre (hora GMT)
Grupo a
(16h45 GMT) Galatasaray (TUR) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
(19h00 GMT) Manchester United (ENG) - Copenhague (DEN)
Grupo b
Lens (FRA) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sevilla fc (esp) - arsenal (eng)
Grupo c
Unión Berlín (GER) - Nápoles (ITA)
Sporting Braga (POR) - Real Madrid (ESP)
Grupo d
(16h45 GMT) Inter Milán (ITA) - RB Salzburgo (AUT)
(19h00 GMT) Benfica (POR) - Real Sociedad (ESP)
Miércoles 25 de octubre (hora GMT)
Grupo e
(16h45 GMT) Feyenoord (NED) - Lazio Roma (ITA)
(19h00 GMT) Celtic (SCO) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Grupo f
París sg (fra) - ac milan (ita)
Newcastle (ENG) - Dortmund (GER)
Grupo g
Young boys (sui) - manchester city (eng)
Rb leipzig (ger) - estrella roja (srb)
Grupo h
(16h45 GMT) FC Barcelona (ESP) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
(19h00 GMT) Antwerp (BEL) - Porto (POR)
. 4ª fecha
Martes 7 de noviembre (hora GMT)
Grupo e
(19h00 GMT) Lazio Roma (ITA) - Feyenoord (NED)
Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Celtic (SCO)
Grupo f
(16h45 GMT) Dortmund (GER) - Newcastle (ENG)
(19h00 GMT) AC Milan (ITA) - París SG (FRA)
Grupo g
Estrella Roja (SRB) - RB Leipzig (GER)
Manchester City (ENG) - Young Boys (SUI)
Grupo h
(16h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - FC Barcelona (ESP)
(19h00) Porto (POR) - Antwerp (BEL)
Miércoles 8 de noviembre (hora GMT)
Grupo a
(19h00 GMT) Copenhague (DEN) - Manchester United (ENG)
Bayern Múnich (GER) - Galatasaray (TUR)
Grupo b
PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Lens (FRA)
Arsenal (ENG) - Sevilla FC (ESP)
Grupo c
(16h45 GMT) Nápoles (ITA) - Unión Berlín (GER)
(19h00 GMT) Real Madrid (ESP) - Sporting Braga (POR)
Grupo d
(16h45 GMT) Real Sociedad (ESP) - Benfica (POR)
(19h00 GMT) RB Salzburgo (AUT) - Inter Milán (ITA)
. 5ª fecha
Martes 28 de noviembre (hora GMT)
Grupo e
(16h45 GMT) Lazio Roma (ITA) - Celtic (SCO)
(19h00 GMT) Feyenoord (NED) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Grupo f
AC Milan (ITA) - Dortmund (GER)
París SG (FRA) - Newcastle (ENG)
Grupo g
Young boys (sui) - estrella roja (srb)
Manchester City (ENG) - RB Leipzig (GER)
Grupo h
(16h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Antwerp (BEL)
(19h00 GMT) FC Barcelona (ESP) - Porto (POR)
Miércoles 29 de noviembre (hora GMT)
Grupo a
(16h45 GMT) Galatasaray (TUR) - Manchester United (ENG)
(19h00 GMT) Bayern Múnich (GER) - Copenhague (DEN)
Grupo b
(16h45 GMT) Sevilla FC (ESP) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)
(19h00 GMT) Arsenal (ENG) - Lens (FRA)
Grupo c
Real Madrid (ESP) - Nápoles (ITA)
Sporting Braga (POR) - Unión Berlín (GER)
Grupo d
Real Sociedad (ESP) - RB Salzburgo (AUT)
Benfica (POR) - Inter Milán (ITA)
. 6ª y última fecha
Martes 12 de diciembre (hora GMT)
Grupo a
(19h00 GMT) Copenhague (DEN) - Galatasaray (TUR)
Manchester United (ENG) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
Grupo b
(16h45 GMT) PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Arsenal (ENG)
Lens (FRA) - Sevilla FC (ESP)
Grupo c
(19h00 GMT) Unión Berlín (GER) - Real Madrid (ESP)
Nápoles (ITA) - Sporting Braga (POR)
Grupo d
RB Salzburgo (AUT) - Benfica (POR)
Inter Milán (ITA) - Real Sociedad (ESP)
Miércoles 12 de diciembre (hora GMT)
Grupo e
(19h00 GMT) Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Lazio Roma (ITA)
Celtic (SCO) - Feyenoord (NED)
Grupo f
Dortmund (GER) - París SG (FRA)
Newcastle (eng) - ac milan (ita)
Grupo g
(16h45 GMT) Estrella Roja (SRB) - Manchester City (ENG)
Rb leipzig (ger) - young boys (sui)
Grupo h
(19h00 GMT) Antwerp (BEL) - FC Barcelona (ESP)
Porto (POR) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
