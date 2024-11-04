Programa de los partidos de la 4ª jornada de la Champions y clasificación

LA NACION

Programa de los partidos de la 4ª jornada de la primera fase de la Liga de Campeones de fútbol y clasificación:

- martes:

(17h45 GMT) Slovan Bratislava

Dinamo Zagreb

PSV Eindhoven

Girona

(20h00 GMT) Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic de Glasgow

Rb leipzig

Sporting de Lisboa

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Sturm graz

Lille

Juventus

Bolonia

Mónaco

- Miércoles:

(17h45 GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk

Young boys

Fc brujas

Aston Villa

(20h00 GMT) París SG

Atlético de Madrid

Stuttgart

Atalanta

Inter

Arsenal

Feyenoord

Salzburgo

Estrella Roja

Barcelona

Bayern Múnich

Benfica

Sparta Praga

Brest

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Aston Villa 9 3 3 0 0 6 0

2. Liverpool 9 3 3 0 0 6 1

3. Manchester City 7 3 2 1 0 9 0

4. mónaco 7 3 2 1 0 9 4

5. brest 7 3 2 1 0 7 2

6. Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 2 1 0 6 1

7. inter 7 3 2 1 0 5 0

8. Sporting de Lisboa 7 3 2 1 0 5 1

9. arsenal 7 3 2 1 0 3 0

10. Barcelona 6 3 2 0 1 10 3

11. Borussia Dortmund 6 3 2 0 1 12 6

12. Real Madrid 6 3 2 0 1 8 4

13. Benfica 6 3 2 0 1 7 4

14. Juventus 6 3 2 0 1 6 4

15. lille 6 3 2 0 1 4 3

16. Feyenoord 6 3 2 0 1 6 7

17. Atalanta 5 3 1 2 0 3 0

18. Stuttgart 4 3 1 1 1 3 4

19. parís sg 4 3 1 1 1 2 3

20. Celtic de Glasgow 4 3 1 1 1 6 8

21. Sparta Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 6

22. Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 1 1 6 11

23. Bayern Múnich 3 3 1 0 2 10 7

24. girona 3 3 1 0 2 4 4

25. milan 3 3 1 0 2 4 5

26. FC Brujas 3 3 1 0 2 2 6

27. Atlético de Madrid 3 3 1 0 2 3 8

28. PSV Eindhoven 2 3 0 2 1 3 5

29. Bolonia 1 3 0 1 2 0 4

. Shakhtar Donetsk 1 3 0 1 2 0 4

31. RB Leipzig 0 3 0 0 3 3 6

32. Sturm Graz 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

33. Estrella Roja 0 3 0 0 3 2 11

34. Young Boys 0 3 0 0 3 0 9

. Salzburgo 0 3 0 0 3 0 9

36. Slovan Bratislava 0 3 0 0 3 1 11

