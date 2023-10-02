Ir al contenido

Programa de los partidos del martes de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones (en horas GMT):

- grupo a

(19h00) Copenhague (DEN) - Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG) - Galatasaray (TUR)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 3 1 1 0 0 4 3

2. FC Copenhague 1 1 0 1 0 2 2

3. Galatasaray 1 1 0 1 0 2 2

4. Mánchester United 0 1 0 0 1 3 4

- grupo b

(19h00 GMT) PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Sevilla FC (ESP)

Lens (FRA) - Arsenal (ENG)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 4 0

2. lens 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3. sevilla 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. PSV Eindhoven 0 1 0 0 1 0 4

- grupo c

(16h45) Union Berlín (GER) - Sporting Braga (POR)

(19h00) Naples (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. nápoles 3 1 1 0 0 2 1

2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

3. Sporting de Braga 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

4. 1. FC Union Berlín 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

- grupo d

(16h45) Salzburgo (AUT) - Real Sociedad (ESP)

(19h00) Inter Milan (ITA) - Benfica (POR)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Salzburgo 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

2. inter 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3. Real Sociedad 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. benfica 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

Arl/chc/pm

