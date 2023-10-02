Programa de los partidos del martes de la segunda jornada de la Champions
Programa de los partidos del martes de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones (en horas GMT):
- grupo a
(19h00) Copenhague (DEN) - Bayern Munich (GER)
Manchester United (ENG) - Galatasaray (TUR)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 3 1 1 0 0 4 3
2. FC Copenhague 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
3. Galatasaray 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
4. Mánchester United 0 1 0 0 1 3 4
- grupo b
(19h00 GMT) PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Sevilla FC (ESP)
Lens (FRA) - Arsenal (ENG)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 4 0
2. lens 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. sevilla 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. PSV Eindhoven 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
- grupo c
(16h45) Union Berlín (GER) - Sporting Braga (POR)
(19h00) Naples (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. nápoles 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
3. Sporting de Braga 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
4. 1. FC Union Berlín 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
- grupo d
(16h45) Salzburgo (AUT) - Real Sociedad (ESP)
(19h00) Inter Milan (ITA) - Benfica (POR)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Salzburgo 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
2. inter 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. Real Sociedad 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. benfica 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
