Programa del miércoles de la sexta y última jornada de la Liga de Campeones
Programa (en horas GMT) del miércoles de la sexta y última jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificaciones:
Grupo e
(20h00) Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Lazio (ITA)
(20h00) Celtic Glasgow (SCO) - Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético de Madrid 11 5 3 2 0 15 6 CLASIFICADO
2. lazio 10 5 3 1 1 7 5 clasificado
3. Feyenoord 6 5 2 0 3 8 8
4. Celtic de Glasgow 1 5 0 1 4 3 14
Grupo f
(20h00) Borussia Dortmund (GER) - PSG (FRA)
(20h00) Newcastle (ENG) - AC Milan (ITA)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Borussia Dortmund 10 5 3 1 1 6 3 CLASIFICADO
2. parís sg 7 5 2 1 2 8 7
3. Newcastle 5 5 1 2 2 5 5
4. milan 5 5 1 2 2 3 7
Grupo g
(17h45) Leipzig (GER) - Young Boys (SUI)
(17h45) Estrella Roja (SRB) - Manchester City (ENG)
1. Manchester City 15 5 5 0 0 15 5 CLASIFICADO
2. RB Leipzig 9 5 3 0 2 11 9 CLASIFICADO
3. Young Boys 4 5 1 1 3 6 11
4. Estrella Roja 1 5 0 1 4 5 12
Grupo h
(20h00) Oporto (POR) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
(20h00) Amberes (BEL) - FC Barcelona (ESP)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 10 3 CLASIFICADO
2. oporto 9 5 3 0 2 10 5
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 9 5 3 0 2 7 7
4. amberes 0 5 0 0 5 3 15
Bds/pm