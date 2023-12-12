Programa (en horas GMT) del miércoles de la sexta y última jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificaciones:

Grupo e

(20h00) Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Lazio (ITA)

(20h00) Celtic Glasgow (SCO) - Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético de Madrid 11 5 3 2 0 15 6 CLASIFICADO

2. lazio 10 5 3 1 1 7 5 clasificado

3. Feyenoord 6 5 2 0 3 8 8

4. Celtic de Glasgow 1 5 0 1 4 3 14

Grupo f

(20h00) Borussia Dortmund (GER) - PSG (FRA)

(20h00) Newcastle (ENG) - AC Milan (ITA)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Borussia Dortmund 10 5 3 1 1 6 3 CLASIFICADO

2. parís sg 7 5 2 1 2 8 7

3. Newcastle 5 5 1 2 2 5 5

4. milan 5 5 1 2 2 3 7

Grupo g

(17h45) Leipzig (GER) - Young Boys (SUI)

(17h45) Estrella Roja (SRB) - Manchester City (ENG)

1. Manchester City 15 5 5 0 0 15 5 CLASIFICADO

2. RB Leipzig 9 5 3 0 2 11 9 CLASIFICADO

3. Young Boys 4 5 1 1 3 6 11

4. Estrella Roja 1 5 0 1 4 5 12

Grupo h

(20h00) Oporto (POR) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

(20h00) Amberes (BEL) - FC Barcelona (ESP)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Barcelona 12 5 4 0 1 10 3 CLASIFICADO

2. oporto 9 5 3 0 2 10 5

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 9 5 3 0 2 7 7

4. amberes 0 5 0 0 5 3 15

Cargando banners ...

