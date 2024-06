QpiAI cierra una ronda de financiación de preserie A de USD 6,5 millones liderada por Yournest y SIDBI Venture Capital para habilitar el modelado de inteligencia y el cómputo de inteligencia mediante computadoras cuánticas

QpiAI Top management (Left to Right) Dr Manjunath R V VP and General Manager Quantum hardware, Swati Kumari VP of Operations, Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO and Chairman, Sachin Kumar, VP of AI solutions, Aswanth Krishnan VP of Software products, Chandan Kar Sharma, VP Finance, Lakshya Priyadarshi VP of Quantum software, Dr Arpit Jain Director AI projects and education (Photo: Business Wire)