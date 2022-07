Rescatados 50 niños retenidos en el sótano de una iglesia en el estado nigeriano de Ondo

07/09/2015 Plan International is working with Nigerian refugees, including vulnerable children, displaced populations and host communities in the Far North of Cameroon and Niger. In Minawao refugee camp there are currently 39,970 refugees, with around 12,487 refugees living in host community nearby. Child-friendly spaces and temporary learning centre have been built in Minawao camp, with the support of local partners. Teachers have been trained on child protection and education in emergencies, to help take care of vulnerable children in the classroom. Plan has also constructed boreholes, latrines with bathing facilities and waste pits, and have distributed basics items such as kitchen sets, mosquito nets, blankets, tents, jerry cans, water tanks and hygiene kits. POLITICA AFRICA NIGERIA INTERNACIONAL PLAN INTERNACIONAL