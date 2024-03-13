Resultado de partido aplazado y clasificación de la Premier League
Resultado de partido que había sido aplazado en diciembre en la 17ª jornada de la Premier League:
- Miércoles:
Bournemouth 4 Solanke (50), Zabarnyi (62), Semenyo (64, 83)
Luton Town 3 Chong (9), Ogbene (31), Barkley (45+1)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 64 28 20 4 4 70 24 46
2. Liverpool 64 28 19 7 2 65 26 39
3. Manchester City 63 28 19 6 3 63 28 35
4. Aston Villa 55 28 17 4 7 59 41 18
5. Tottenham 53 27 16 5 6 59 39 20
6. Manchester United 47 28 15 2 11 39 39 0
7. West Ham 43 28 12 7 9 45 49 -4
8. Brighton 42 28 11 9 8 50 44 6
9. Wolverhampton 41 28 12 5 11 42 44 -2
10. Newcastle 40 28 12 4 12 59 48 11
11. Chelsea 39 27 11 6 10 47 45 2
12. fulham 35 28 10 5 13 40 44 -4
13. Bournemouth 35 28 9 8 11 41 52 -11
14. Crystal Palace 29 28 7 8 13 33 48 -15
15. Brentford 26 28 7 5 16 40 52 -12
16. Everton 25 28 8 7 13 29 39 -10
17. Nottingham 24 28 6 6 16 34 50 -16
18. Luton Town 21 28 5 6 17 41 59 -18
19. Burnley 14 28 3 5 20 27 62 -35
20. Sheffield United 14 28 3 5 20 24 74 -50
