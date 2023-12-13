Resultados de la 6ª jornada de la Champions y clasificaciones
Resultados de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
-- Jugados este miércoles:
Grupo e:
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 2 Griezmann (6), Lino (51)
Lazio (ita) 0
Celtic (SCO) 2 Palma (33 de penal), Lagerbielke (90+1)
Feyenoord (NED) 1 Minteh (82)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético de Madrid 14 6 4 2 0 17 6
2. lazio 10 6 3 1 2 7 7
3. Feyenoord 6 6 2 0 4 9 10
4. Celtic de Glasgow 4 6 1 1 4 5 15
Grupo f:
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 Adeyemi (52)
París SG (FRA) 1 Zaire-Emery (56)
Newcastle (ENG) 1 Joelinton (33)
AC Milan (ITA) 2 Pulisic (59), Chukwueze (84)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 1 7 4
2. parís sg 8 6 2 2 2 9 8
3. milan 8 6 2 2 2 5 8
4. Newcastle 5 6 1 2 3 6 7
Grupo g:
Estrella Roja (SRB) 2 Hwang (76), Katai (90+1)
Manchester City (ENG) 3 Hamilton (19), Bobb (62), Phillips (85 de penal)
Rb leipzig (ger) 2 sesko (51), forsberg (56)
Young boys (sui) 1 colley (53)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 18 6 6 0 0 18 7
2. RB Leipzig 12 6 4 0 2 13 10
3. Young Boys 4 6 1 1 4 7 13
4. Estrella Roja 1 6 0 1 5 7 15
Grupo h:
Oporto (POR) 5 Galeno (9, 43), Taremi (62), Pepe (75), Conceiçao (82)
Shakhtar (UKR) 3 Sikan (29), Eustaquio (72 en contra)
Amberes (BEL) 3 Vermeeren (2), Janssen (56), Ilenikhena (90+2)
Barcelona (ESP) 2 Torres (35), Guiu (90+1)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Barcelona 12 6 4 0 2 12 6
2. oporto 12 6 4 0 2 15 8
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 9 6 3 0 3 10 12
4. amberes 3 6 1 0 5 6 17
-- Jugados el martes:
Grupo a:
FC Copenhague (DEN) 1 Lerager (58)
Galatasaray (TUR) 0
Manchester United (ENG) 0
Bayern Múnich (GER) 1 Coman (70)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 16 6 5 1 0 12 6
2. FC Copenhague 8 6 2 2 2 8 8
3. Galatasaray 5 6 1 2 3 10 13
4. Manchester United 4 6 1 1 4 12 15
Grupo b:
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 Vertessen (50)
Arsenal (ENG) 1 Nketiah (42)
Lens (FRA) 2 Frankowski (63 de penal), Fulgini (90+6)
Sevilla (ESP) 1 Ramos (79 de penal)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. arsenal 13 6 4 1 1 16 4
2. PSV Eindhoven 9 6 2 3 1 8 10
3. lens 8 6 2 2 2 6 11
4. sevilla 2 6 0 2 4 7 12
Grupo c:
Unión Berlín (GER) 2 Volland (45+1), Král (85)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Joselu (61, 72), Ceballos (89)
Nápoles (ITA) 2 Saatci (9 en contra), Osimhen (33)
Sporting de Braga (POR) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 18 6 6 0 0 16 7
2. nápoles 10 6 3 1 2 10 9
3. Sporting de Braga 4 6 1 1 4 6 12
4. Unión Berlín 2 6 0 2 4 6 10
Grupo d:
Salzburgo (AUT) 1 Susic (57)
Benfica (POR) 3 Di María (32), Rafa (45+1), Cabral (90+2)
Inter (ita) 0
Real Sociedad (ESP) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 12 6 3 3 0 7 2
2. inter 12 6 3 3 0 8 5
3. benfica 4 6 1 1 4 7 11
4. Salzburgo 4 6 1 1 4 4 8
Bds/dr/pm