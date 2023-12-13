Resultados de la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

-- Jugados este miércoles:

Grupo e:

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 2 Griezmann (6), Lino (51)

Lazio (ita) 0

Celtic (SCO) 2 Palma (33 de penal), Lagerbielke (90+1)

Feyenoord (NED) 1 Minteh (82)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético de Madrid 14 6 4 2 0 17 6

2. lazio 10 6 3 1 2 7 7

3. Feyenoord 6 6 2 0 4 9 10

4. Celtic de Glasgow 4 6 1 1 4 5 15

Grupo f:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 Adeyemi (52)

París SG (FRA) 1 Zaire-Emery (56)

Newcastle (ENG) 1 Joelinton (33)

AC Milan (ITA) 2 Pulisic (59), Chukwueze (84)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 1 7 4

2. parís sg 8 6 2 2 2 9 8

3. milan 8 6 2 2 2 5 8

4. Newcastle 5 6 1 2 3 6 7

Grupo g:

Estrella Roja (SRB) 2 Hwang (76), Katai (90+1)

Manchester City (ENG) 3 Hamilton (19), Bobb (62), Phillips (85 de penal)

Rb leipzig (ger) 2 sesko (51), forsberg (56)

Young boys (sui) 1 colley (53)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 18 6 6 0 0 18 7

2. RB Leipzig 12 6 4 0 2 13 10

3. Young Boys 4 6 1 1 4 7 13

4. Estrella Roja 1 6 0 1 5 7 15

Grupo h:

Oporto (POR) 5 Galeno (9, 43), Taremi (62), Pepe (75), Conceiçao (82)

Shakhtar (UKR) 3 Sikan (29), Eustaquio (72 en contra)

Amberes (BEL) 3 Vermeeren (2), Janssen (56), Ilenikhena (90+2)

Barcelona (ESP) 2 Torres (35), Guiu (90+1)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Barcelona 12 6 4 0 2 12 6

2. oporto 12 6 4 0 2 15 8

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 9 6 3 0 3 10 12

4. amberes 3 6 1 0 5 6 17

-- Jugados el martes:

Grupo a:

FC Copenhague (DEN) 1 Lerager (58)

Galatasaray (TUR) 0

Manchester United (ENG) 0

Bayern Múnich (GER) 1 Coman (70)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 16 6 5 1 0 12 6

2. FC Copenhague 8 6 2 2 2 8 8

3. Galatasaray 5 6 1 2 3 10 13

4. Manchester United 4 6 1 1 4 12 15

Grupo b:

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 Vertessen (50)

Arsenal (ENG) 1 Nketiah (42)

Lens (FRA) 2 Frankowski (63 de penal), Fulgini (90+6)

Sevilla (ESP) 1 Ramos (79 de penal)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. arsenal 13 6 4 1 1 16 4

2. PSV Eindhoven 9 6 2 3 1 8 10

3. lens 8 6 2 2 2 6 11

4. sevilla 2 6 0 2 4 7 12

Grupo c:

Unión Berlín (GER) 2 Volland (45+1), Král (85)

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Joselu (61, 72), Ceballos (89)

Nápoles (ITA) 2 Saatci (9 en contra), Osimhen (33)

Sporting de Braga (POR) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 18 6 6 0 0 16 7

2. nápoles 10 6 3 1 2 10 9

3. Sporting de Braga 4 6 1 1 4 6 12

4. Unión Berlín 2 6 0 2 4 6 10

Grupo d:

Salzburgo (AUT) 1 Susic (57)

Benfica (POR) 3 Di María (32), Rafa (45+1), Cabral (90+2)

Inter (ita) 0

Real Sociedad (ESP) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 12 6 3 3 0 7 2

2. inter 12 6 3 3 0 8 5

3. benfica 4 6 1 1 4 7 11

4. Salzburgo 4 6 1 1 4 4 8

