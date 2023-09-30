Resultados de la jornada del sábado del Mundial de rugby y clasificaciones
Resultados de los partidos del sábado del Mundial de rugby y clasificaciones:
Grupo b
Escocia - Rumanía 84 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P Pf Pc Dif B
1. irlanda 14 3 3 0 0 154 32 122 2
2. Sudáfrica 10 3 2 0 1 102 16 86 2
3. escocia 10 3 2 0 1 132 35 97 2
4. tonga 0 2 0 0 2 33 104 -71 0
5. rumanía 0 3 0 0 3 8 242-234 0
Grupo c
Fiyi - Georgia 17 - 12
Clasificación: Pts J G E P Pf Pc Dif B
1. gales 14 3 3 0 0 100 40 60 2
2. fiyi 10 3 2 0 1 65 59 6 2
3. Australia 6 3 1 0 2 56 77 -21 2
4. georgia 3 3 0 1 2 45 70 -25 1
5. Portugal 2 2 0 1 1 26 46 -20 0
Grupo d
Argentina - Chile 59 - 5
Clasificación: Pts J G E P Pf Pc Dif B
1. Inglaterra 14 3 3 0 0 132 22 110 2
2. Argentina 9 3 2 0 1 88 42 46 1
3. japón 9 3 2 0 1 82 68 14 1
4. samoa 6 3 1 0 2 75 57 18 2
5. chile 0 4 0 0 4 27 215-188 0
