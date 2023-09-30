Ir al contenido

Resultados de los partidos del sábado del Mundial de rugby y clasificaciones:

Grupo b

Escocia - Rumanía 84 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P Pf Pc Dif B

1. irlanda 14 3 3 0 0 154 32 122 2

2. Sudáfrica 10 3 2 0 1 102 16 86 2

3. escocia 10 3 2 0 1 132 35 97 2

4. tonga 0 2 0 0 2 33 104 -71 0

5. rumanía 0 3 0 0 3 8 242-234 0

Grupo c

Fiyi - Georgia 17 - 12

Clasificación: Pts J G E P Pf Pc Dif B

1. gales 14 3 3 0 0 100 40 60 2

2. fiyi 10 3 2 0 1 65 59 6 2

3. Australia 6 3 1 0 2 56 77 -21 2

4. georgia 3 3 0 1 2 45 70 -25 1

5. Portugal 2 2 0 1 1 26 46 -20 0

Grupo d

Argentina - Chile 59 - 5

Clasificación: Pts J G E P Pf Pc Dif B

1. Inglaterra 14 3 3 0 0 132 22 110 2

2. Argentina 9 3 2 0 1 88 42 46 1

3. japón 9 3 2 0 1 82 68 14 1

4. samoa 6 3 1 0 2 75 57 18 2

5. chile 0 4 0 0 4 27 215-188 0

