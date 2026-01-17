LA NACION

Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada de la Premier...

Resultados de la Premier League y clasificación

Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada de la Premier League y clasificación:

- sábado:

Manchester United 2 Mbeumo (65), Dorgu (76)

Manchester City 0

Sunderland 2 Le Fée (33), Brobbey (71)

Crystal Palace 1 Pino (30)

Liverpool 1 Wirtz (42)

Burnley 1 Edwards (65)

Leeds 1 Nmecha (90+1)

Fulham 0

Chelsea 2 Pedro (26), Palmer (76 de penal)

Brentford 0

Tottenham 1 Romero (64)

West Ham 2 Summerville (15), Wilson (90+3)

Nottingham 0

Arsenal 0

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Newcastle

(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa

Everton

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Brighton

AFC Bournemouth

Clasificación: pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Arsenal 50 22 15 5 2 40 14 26

2. Manchester City 43 22 13 4 5 45 21 24

3. Aston Villa 43 21 13 4 4 33 24 9

4. Liverpool 36 22 10 6 6 33 29 4

5. Manchester United 35 22 9 8 5 38 32 6

6. Chelsea 34 22 9 7 6 36 24 12

7. Brentford 33 22 10 3 9 35 30 5

8. Sunderland 33 22 8 9 5 23 23 0

9. Newcastle 32 21 9 5 7 32 27 5

10. Fulham 31 22 9 4 9 30 31 -1

11. Brighton 29 21 7 8 6 31 28 3

12. Everton 29 21 8 5 8 23 25 -2

13. Crystal Palace 28 22 7 7 8 23 25 -2

14. Tottenham 27 22 7 6 9 31 29 2

15. AFC Bournemouth 26 21 6 8 7 34 40 -6

16. Leeds 25 22 6 7 9 30 37 -7

17. Nottingham 22 22 6 4 12 21 34 -13

18. West Ham 17 22 4 5 13 24 44 -20

19. Burnley 14 22 3 5 14 23 42 -19

20. Wolverhampton 7 21 1 4 16 15 41 -26

AFP
