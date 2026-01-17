Resultados de la Premier League y clasificación
Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada de la Premier League y clasificación:
- sábado:
Manchester United 2 Mbeumo (65), Dorgu (76)
Manchester City 0
Sunderland 2 Le Fée (33), Brobbey (71)
Crystal Palace 1 Pino (30)
Liverpool 1 Wirtz (42)
Burnley 1 Edwards (65)
Leeds 1 Nmecha (90+1)
Fulham 0
Chelsea 2 Pedro (26), Palmer (76 de penal)
Brentford 0
Tottenham 1 Romero (64)
West Ham 2 Summerville (15), Wilson (90+3)
Nottingham 0
Arsenal 0
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Newcastle
(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa
Everton
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Brighton
AFC Bournemouth
Clasificación: pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Arsenal 50 22 15 5 2 40 14 26
2. Manchester City 43 22 13 4 5 45 21 24
3. Aston Villa 43 21 13 4 4 33 24 9
4. Liverpool 36 22 10 6 6 33 29 4
5. Manchester United 35 22 9 8 5 38 32 6
6. Chelsea 34 22 9 7 6 36 24 12
7. Brentford 33 22 10 3 9 35 30 5
8. Sunderland 33 22 8 9 5 23 23 0
9. Newcastle 32 21 9 5 7 32 27 5
10. Fulham 31 22 9 4 9 30 31 -1
11. Brighton 29 21 7 8 6 31 28 3
12. Everton 29 21 8 5 8 23 25 -2
13. Crystal Palace 28 22 7 7 8 23 25 -2
14. Tottenham 27 22 7 6 9 31 29 2
15. AFC Bournemouth 26 21 6 8 7 34 40 -6
16. Leeds 25 22 6 7 9 30 37 -7
17. Nottingham 22 22 6 4 12 21 34 -13
18. West Ham 17 22 4 5 13 24 44 -20
19. Burnley 14 22 3 5 14 23 42 -19
20. Wolverhampton 7 21 1 4 16 15 41 -26