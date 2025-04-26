Resultados de la reunión de Xiamen de la Liga de Diamante de atletismo
Resultados de la prueba de Xiamen, primera etapa de la Liga de Diamante de atletismo, disputada este sábado en esa ciudad china:
HOMBRES
100 m:
1. Akani Simbine (RSA) 9.99
2. Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) 10.13
3. Jeremiah Azu (GBR) 10.17
4. Christian Coleman (USA) 10.18
5. Lachlan Kennedy (AUS) 10.18
6. Emmanuel Eseme (CMR) 10.19
7. Letsile Tebogo (BOT) 10.20
8. Xie Zhenye (CHN) 10.23
9. Rohan Watson (JAM) 10.31
10. Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (JPN) 10.42
400 m:
1. Bayapo Ndori (BOT) 44.25
2. Christopher Bailey (USA) 44.27
3. Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) 44.53
4. Kirani James (GRN) 44.89
5. Alexander Doom (BEL) 44.92
6. Vernon Norwood (USA) 45.03
7. Lythe Pillay (RSA) 45.28
8. Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen (NOR) 45.33
9. Wumaier Ailixier (CHN) 46.15
110 m vallas:
1. Cordell Tinch (USA) 13.06
2. Rashiddo Muratake (JPN) 13.14
3. Liu Junxi (CHN) 13.24
4. Freddie Crittenden (USA) 13.28
5. Daniel Roberts (USA) 13.35
6. Enrique Llopis (ESP) 13.36
7. Xu Zhuoyi (CHN) 13.37
8. Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) 13.39
9. Hansle Parchment (JAM) 13.49
10. Grant Holloway (USA) 13.72
300 m vallas:
1. Karsten Warholm (NOR) 33.05 (récord del mundo)
2. Matheus Lima (BRA) 33.98
3. Ken Toyoda (JPN) 34.22
4. Berke Akçam (TUR) 34.50
5. Carl Bengtström (SWE) 34.75
6. Xie Zhiyu (CHN) 34.95
6. Kyron McMaster (IVB) 34.95
8. CJ Allen (USA) 34.96
9. Gerald Drummond (CRC) 35.61
3.000 m obstáculos:
1. Samuel Firewu (ETH) 8:05.61
2. Soufiane Elbakkali (MAR) 8:06.66
3. Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) 8:07.12
4. Edmund Serem (KEN) 8:08.50
5. Hailemariyam Amare (ETH) 8:09.95
6. Ryuji Miura (JPN) 8:10.11
7. Abraham Kibiwott (KEN) 8:10.13
8. Samuel Deguna (ETH) 8:10.87
9. Mohamed Amine Jhinaoui (TUN) 8:11.18
10. Daniel Arce (ESP) 8:11.64
11. Nicolas-Marie Daru (FRA) 8:11.78
12. Abrham Sime Tufa (ETH) 8:12.05
13. Avinash Sable (IND) 8:22.59
14. Leo Magnusson (SWE) 8:23.31
15. Nahuel Carabana (AND) 8:30.59
16. Mohamed Tindouft (MAR) 8:37.14
. Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR) abandono
Salto largo:
1. Zhang Mingkun (CHN) 8,18 m
2. Liam Adcock (AUS) 8,15
3. Marquis Dendy (USA) 8,10
4. Shu Heng (CHN) 8,08
5. Wayne Pinnock (JAM) 8,06
6. Isaac Grimes (USA) 7,96
7. Bozhidar Saraboyukov (BUL) 7,94
8. Tajay Gayle (JAM) 7,90
9. Jeremiah Davis (USA) 7,87
9. Anvar Anvarov (UZB) 7,87
Salto con garrocha:
1. Armand Duplantis (SWE) 5,92 m
2. Emmanouil Karalís (GRE) 5,82
3. Menno Vloon (NED) 5,82
4. Ben Broeders (BEL) 5,72
5. Ersu Sasma (TUR) 5,72
6. Kurtis Marschall (AUS) 5,62
7. Ernest Obiena (PHI) 5,62
8. Sam Kendricks (USA) 5,62
9. Li Chenyang (CHN) 5,42
10. Huang Bokai (CHN) 5,42
. Sondre Guttormsen (NOR) Forfait
MUJERES
200 m:
1. Anavia Battle (USA) 22.41
2. Shericka Jackson (JAM) 22.79
3. Jenna Prandini (USA) 22.97
4. Chen Yujie (CHN) 22.99
5. Amy Hunt (GBR) 23.06
6. Jessika Gbai (CIV) 23.14
7. Li Yuting (CHN) 23.37
8. Twanisha Terry (USA) 23.50
9. Mujinga Kambundji (SUI) 23.51
1.000 m:
1. Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 2:29.21
2. Abbey Caldwell (AUS) 2:32.94
3. Sarah Billings (AUS) 2:33.45
4. Sage Hurta (USA) 2:33.45
5. Natoya Goule (JAM) 2:34.71
6. Carley Thomas (AUS) 2:35.06
7. Habitam Alemu (ETH) 2:37.01
8. Noélie Yarigo (BEN) 2:39.16
9. Bendere Oboya (AUS) 2:41.83
. Erin Wallace (GBR) Abandon
. Halima Nakaayi (UGA) Abandon
5.000 m:
1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:27.12
2. Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:28.18
3. Haylom Birke (ETH) 14:28.80
4. Hirut Meshesha (ETH) 14:29.29
5. Likina Amebaw (ETH) 14:30.54
6. Asayech Ayichew (ETH) 14:31.88
7. Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) 14:32.58
8. Caroline Nyaga (KEN) 14:33.24
9. Rose Davies (AUS) 14:40.83
10. Sembo Alemayehu (ETH) 14:41.75
11. Yenawa Nbret (ETH) 14:47.56
12. Francine Niyomukunzi (BDI) 14:53.44
13. Mariana Machado (POR) 14:53.91
14. Maudie Skyring (AUS) 14:55.93
15. Mekides Alemshet (ETH) 14:58.36
16. Georgia Griffith (AUS) 15:17.50
. Kiros Muaz (ETH) Abandon
. Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) Abandon
100 m vallas:
1. Danielle Williams (JAM) 12.53
2. Grace Stark (USA) 12.58
3. Marione Fourie (RSA) 12.62
4. Oluwatobi Amusan (NGR) 12.74
5. Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) 12.81
6. Tonea Marshall (USA) 12.92
7. Wu Yanni (CHN) 13.00
8. Elizabeth Clay (AUS) 13.19
9. Nia Ali (USA) 13.23
. Devynne Charlton (BAH) Abandon
Salto alto:
1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 1,97 m
2. Eleanor Patterson (AUS) 1,94
3. Nicola McDermott (AUS) 1,94
4. Yuliya Levchenko (UKR) 1,91
5. Morgan Lake (GBR) 1,91
6. Christina Honsel (GER) 1,91
7. Imke Onnen (GER) 1,91
8. Tatiána Goúsin (GRE) 1,84
9. Elisabeth Pihela (EST) 1,84
. Ella Junnila (FIN) 0
Lanzamiento de bala:
1. Jessica Schilder (NED) 20,47 m
2. Chase Ealey (USA) 20,31
3. Gong Lijiao (CHN) 19,62
4. Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) 19,51
5. Sarah Mitton (CAN) 19,23
6. Maggie Ewen (USA) 19,04
7. Fanny Roos (SWE) 18,66
8. Jessica Da Silva Inchude (POR) 18,07
9. Song Jiayuan (CHN) 17,92
10. Jaida Ross (USA) 17,65
Lanzamiento de disco:
1. Valarie Allman (USA) 68,95 m
2. Yaime Pérez (CUB) 66,26
3. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins (USA) 64,91
4. Jorinde Van Klinken (NED) 64,79
5. Feng Bin (CHN) 64,17
6. Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 63,55
7. Daisy Osakue (ITA) 60,25
8. Jiang Zhichao (CHN) 60,10
9. Vanessa Kamga (SWE) 59,88
./bds/mcd/dr
