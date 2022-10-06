Resultados de la tercera jornada de Europa League y Conference League

Ir al contenido

Resultados y clasificaciones de las terceras jornadas de la Europa League y de la Conference League, tras los partidos de este jueves:

. Europa League

- grupo a:

Arsenal (ENG) - Bodoe/Glimt (NOR) 3 - 0

Fc zürich (sui) - psv eindhoven (ned) 1 - 5

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 5 1

2. PSV Eindhoven 4 2 1 1 0 6 2

3. Bodoe/Glimt 4 3 1 1 1 3 5

4. FC Zürich 0 3 0 0 3 3 9

- grupo b:

Fenerbahçe sk (tur) - aek larnaca (cyp) 2 - 0

Rennes (FRA) - Dinamo de Kiev (UKR) 2 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Fenerbahçe 7 3 2 1 0 6 3

2. rennes 7 3 2 1 0 6 4

3. AEK Larnaca 3 3 1 0 2 2 4

4. Dinamo de Kiev 0 3 0 0 3 2 5

- grupo c:

Roma (ITA) - Betis (ESP) 1 - 2

HJK Helsinki (FIN) - Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL) 1 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. betis 9 3 3 0 0 7 3

2. Ludogorets Razgrad 4 3 1 1 1 5 5

3. roma 3 3 1 0 2 5 4

4. HJK Helsinki 1 3 0 1 2 1 6

- grupo d:

Sporting de Braga (POR) - Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 - 2

Malmö FF (SWE) - Unión Berlín (GER) 0 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Union St-Gilloise 9 3 3 0 0 6 3

2. Sporting de Braga 6 3 2 0 1 4 2

3. Unión Berlín 3 3 1 0 2 1 2

4. malmö ff 0 3 0 0 3 2 6

- grupo e:

Omonia Nicosia (CYP) - Manchester United (ENG) 2 - 3

Fc sheriff (mda) - real sociedad (esp) 0 - 2

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 9 3 3 0 0 5 1

2. Manchester United 6 3 2 0 1 5 3

3. FC Sheriff 3 3 1 0 2 3 4

4. Omonoia Nicosia 0 3 0 0 3 3 8

- grupo f:

Midtjylland (DEN) - Feyenoord (NED) 2 - 2

Sturm graz (aut) - lazio (ita) 0 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. lazio 4 3 1 1 1 5 7

2. Sturm Graz 4 3 1 1 1 1 6

3. Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 1 8 4

4. Midtjylland 3 2 1 0 1 5 2

- grupo g:

Olympiakos (gre) - qarabagh (aze) 0 - 3

Friburgo (GER) - Nantes (FRA) 2 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Friburgo 9 3 3 0 0 7 1

2. Qarabagh 6 3 2 0 1 7 2

3. nantes 3 3 1 0 2 2 6

4. Olympiakos 0 3 0 0 3 1 8

- grupo h:

Mónaco (FRA) - Trabzonspor  (TUR) 3 - 1

Estrella Roja (SRB) - Ferencvaros (HUN) 4 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Ferencvaros 6 3 2 0 1 5 6

2. mónaco 6 3 2 0 1 4 2

3. Trabzonspor 3 3 1 0 2 5 7

4. Estrella Roja 3 3 1 0 2 5 4

. Conference League

- grupo a:

FK RFS (LAT) - Büyüksehir Bld. Spor (TUR) 0 - 0

Heart of Midlothian (SCO) - Fiorentina (ITA) 0 - 3

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Büyüksehir Bld. Spor 7 3 2 1 0 7 0

2. Fiorentina 4 3 1 1 1 4 4

3. Heart of Midlothian 3 3 1 0 2 2 7

4. fk rfs 2 3 0 2 1 1 3

- grupo b:

Silkeborg if (den) - steaua de bucarest (rum) 5 - 0

Anderlecht (bel) - west ham (eng) 0 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. West Ham 9 3 3 0 0 7 3

2. Anderlecht 4 3 1 1 1 1 1

3. Silkeborg IF 3 3 1 0 2 7 4

4. Steaua de Bucarest 1 3 0 1 2 1 8

- grupo c:

Villarreal (esp) - austria wien (aut) 5 - 0

Lech Poznan (POL) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR) 0 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Villarreal 9 3 3 0 0 11 4

2. Lech Poznan 4 3 1 1 1 7 5

3. Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 3 0 2 1 1 2

4. Austria Wien 1 3 0 1 2 1 9

- grupo d:

Colonia (GER) - Partizan Belgrado (SRB) 0 - 1

Slovácko (CZE) - Niza (FRA) 0 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Partizan Belgrado 5 3 1 2 0 5 4

2. niza 5 3 1 2 0 3 2

3. colonia 4 3 1 1 1 5 4

4. Slovácko 1 3 0 1 2 5 8

- grupo e:

Az alkmaar (ned) - apollon limassol (cyp) 3 - 2

Sc dnipro-1 (ukr) - fc vaduz (lie) 2 - 2

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. AZ Alkmaar 9 3 3 0 0 8 3

2. SC Dnipro-1 4 3 1 1 1 5 4

3. FC Vaduz 2 3 0 2 1 3 6

4. Apollon Limassol 1 3 0 1 2 3 6

- grupo f:

Gante (BEL) - Djurgårdens IF (SWE) 0 - 1

Molde (NOR) - Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 3 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Djurgårdens IF 7 3 2 1 0 4 2

2. molde 4 3 1 1 1 5 3

3. gante 4 3 1 1 1 3 1

4. Shamrock Rovers 1 3 0 1 2 0 6

- grupo g:

Slavia Praga (CZE) - CFR Cluj (RUM) 0 - 1

Sivasspor (TUR) - Ballkani (KOS) 3 - 4

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Ballkani 4 3 1 1 1 7 7

2. Sivasspor 4 3 1 1 1 5 5

3. Slavia Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 4

4. CFR Cluj 4 3 1 1 1 2 2

- grupo h:

Basilea (SUI) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 - 2

Pyunik Jerevan (ARM) - Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) 2 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. basilea 6 3 2 0 1 4 3

2. Pyunik Jerevan 6 3 2 0 1 5 3

3. Slovan Bratislava 4 3 1 1 1 2 2

4. Zalgiris Vilnius 1 3 0 1 2 0 3

