Resultados de la tercera jornada de Europa League y Conference League
Resultados y clasificaciones de las terceras jornadas de la Europa League y de la Conference League, tras los partidos de este jueves:
. Europa League
- grupo a:
Arsenal (ENG) - Bodoe/Glimt (NOR) 3 - 0
Fc zürich (sui) - psv eindhoven (ned) 1 - 5
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. arsenal 6 2 2 0 0 5 1
2. PSV Eindhoven 4 2 1 1 0 6 2
3. Bodoe/Glimt 4 3 1 1 1 3 5
4. FC Zürich 0 3 0 0 3 3 9
- grupo b:
Fenerbahçe sk (tur) - aek larnaca (cyp) 2 - 0
Rennes (FRA) - Dinamo de Kiev (UKR) 2 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Fenerbahçe 7 3 2 1 0 6 3
2. rennes 7 3 2 1 0 6 4
3. AEK Larnaca 3 3 1 0 2 2 4
4. Dinamo de Kiev 0 3 0 0 3 2 5
- grupo c:
Roma (ITA) - Betis (ESP) 1 - 2
HJK Helsinki (FIN) - Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL) 1 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. betis 9 3 3 0 0 7 3
2. Ludogorets Razgrad 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
3. roma 3 3 1 0 2 5 4
4. HJK Helsinki 1 3 0 1 2 1 6
- grupo d:
Sporting de Braga (POR) - Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 - 2
Malmö FF (SWE) - Unión Berlín (GER) 0 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Union St-Gilloise 9 3 3 0 0 6 3
2. Sporting de Braga 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
3. Unión Berlín 3 3 1 0 2 1 2
4. malmö ff 0 3 0 0 3 2 6
- grupo e:
Omonia Nicosia (CYP) - Manchester United (ENG) 2 - 3
Fc sheriff (mda) - real sociedad (esp) 0 - 2
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 9 3 3 0 0 5 1
2. Manchester United 6 3 2 0 1 5 3
3. FC Sheriff 3 3 1 0 2 3 4
4. Omonoia Nicosia 0 3 0 0 3 3 8
- grupo f:
Midtjylland (DEN) - Feyenoord (NED) 2 - 2
Sturm graz (aut) - lazio (ita) 0 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. lazio 4 3 1 1 1 5 7
2. Sturm Graz 4 3 1 1 1 1 6
3. Feyenoord 3 2 1 0 1 8 4
4. Midtjylland 3 2 1 0 1 5 2
- grupo g:
Olympiakos (gre) - qarabagh (aze) 0 - 3
Friburgo (GER) - Nantes (FRA) 2 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Friburgo 9 3 3 0 0 7 1
2. Qarabagh 6 3 2 0 1 7 2
3. nantes 3 3 1 0 2 2 6
4. Olympiakos 0 3 0 0 3 1 8
- grupo h:
Mónaco (FRA) - Trabzonspor (TUR) 3 - 1
Estrella Roja (SRB) - Ferencvaros (HUN) 4 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Ferencvaros 6 3 2 0 1 5 6
2. mónaco 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
3. Trabzonspor 3 3 1 0 2 5 7
4. Estrella Roja 3 3 1 0 2 5 4
. Conference League
- grupo a:
FK RFS (LAT) - Büyüksehir Bld. Spor (TUR) 0 - 0
Heart of Midlothian (SCO) - Fiorentina (ITA) 0 - 3
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Büyüksehir Bld. Spor 7 3 2 1 0 7 0
2. Fiorentina 4 3 1 1 1 4 4
3. Heart of Midlothian 3 3 1 0 2 2 7
4. fk rfs 2 3 0 2 1 1 3
- grupo b:
Silkeborg if (den) - steaua de bucarest (rum) 5 - 0
Anderlecht (bel) - west ham (eng) 0 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. West Ham 9 3 3 0 0 7 3
2. Anderlecht 4 3 1 1 1 1 1
3. Silkeborg IF 3 3 1 0 2 7 4
4. Steaua de Bucarest 1 3 0 1 2 1 8
- grupo c:
Villarreal (esp) - austria wien (aut) 5 - 0
Lech Poznan (POL) - Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR) 0 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Villarreal 9 3 3 0 0 11 4
2. Lech Poznan 4 3 1 1 1 7 5
3. Hapoel Beer Sheva 2 3 0 2 1 1 2
4. Austria Wien 1 3 0 1 2 1 9
- grupo d:
Colonia (GER) - Partizan Belgrado (SRB) 0 - 1
Slovácko (CZE) - Niza (FRA) 0 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Partizan Belgrado 5 3 1 2 0 5 4
2. niza 5 3 1 2 0 3 2
3. colonia 4 3 1 1 1 5 4
4. Slovácko 1 3 0 1 2 5 8
- grupo e:
Az alkmaar (ned) - apollon limassol (cyp) 3 - 2
Sc dnipro-1 (ukr) - fc vaduz (lie) 2 - 2
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. AZ Alkmaar 9 3 3 0 0 8 3
2. SC Dnipro-1 4 3 1 1 1 5 4
3. FC Vaduz 2 3 0 2 1 3 6
4. Apollon Limassol 1 3 0 1 2 3 6
- grupo f:
Gante (BEL) - Djurgårdens IF (SWE) 0 - 1
Molde (NOR) - Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 3 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Djurgårdens IF 7 3 2 1 0 4 2
2. molde 4 3 1 1 1 5 3
3. gante 4 3 1 1 1 3 1
4. Shamrock Rovers 1 3 0 1 2 0 6
- grupo g:
Slavia Praga (CZE) - CFR Cluj (RUM) 0 - 1
Sivasspor (TUR) - Ballkani (KOS) 3 - 4
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Ballkani 4 3 1 1 1 7 7
2. Sivasspor 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
3. Slavia Praga 4 3 1 1 1 4 4
4. CFR Cluj 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
- grupo h:
Basilea (SUI) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 - 2
Pyunik Jerevan (ARM) - Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) 2 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. basilea 6 3 2 0 1 4 3
2. Pyunik Jerevan 6 3 2 0 1 5 3
3. Slovan Bratislava 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
4. Zalgiris Vilnius 1 3 0 1 2 0 3
Bur/dr