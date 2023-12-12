Resultados de los partidos del martes de la 6ª jornada de la Champions y clasificaciones
Resultados del martes en la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
- grupo a
FC Copenhague (DEN) - Galatasaray (TUR) 1 - 0
Manchester United (ENG) - Bayern Múnich (GER) 0 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 16 6 5 1 0 12 6
2. FC Copenhague 8 6 2 2 2 8 8
3. Galatasaray 5 6 1 2 3 10 13
4. Manchester United 4 6 1 1 4 12 15
- grupo b
PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Arsenal (ENG) 1 - 1
Lens (FRA) - Sevilla (ESP) 2 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. arsenal 13 6 4 1 1 16 4
2. PSV Eindhoven 9 6 2 3 1 8 10
3. lens 8 6 2 2 2 6 11
4. sevilla 2 6 0 2 4 7 12
- grupo c
Unión Berlín (GER) - Real Madrid (ESP) 2 - 3
Nápoles (ITA) - Sporting de Braga (POR) 2 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 15 5 5 0 0 13 5
2. nápoles 10 6 3 1 2 10 9
3. Sporting de Braga 4 6 1 1 4 6 12
4. Unión Berlín 2 5 0 2 3 4 7
- grupo d
Salzburgo (AUT) - Benfica (POR) 1 - 3
Inter (ITA) - Real Sociedad (ESP) 0 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 12 6 3 3 0 7 2
2. inter 12 6 3 3 0 8 5
3. benfica 4 6 1 1 4 7 11
4. Salzburgo 4 6 1 1 4 4 8
