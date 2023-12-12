Resultados del martes en la 6ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

- grupo a

FC Copenhague (DEN) - Galatasaray (TUR) 1 - 0

Manchester United (ENG) - Bayern Múnich (GER) 0 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 16 6 5 1 0 12 6

2. FC Copenhague 8 6 2 2 2 8 8

3. Galatasaray 5 6 1 2 3 10 13

4. Manchester United 4 6 1 1 4 12 15

- grupo b

PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Arsenal (ENG) 1 - 1

Lens (FRA) - Sevilla (ESP) 2 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. arsenal 13 6 4 1 1 16 4

2. PSV Eindhoven 9 6 2 3 1 8 10

3. lens 8 6 2 2 2 6 11

4. sevilla 2 6 0 2 4 7 12

- grupo c

Unión Berlín (GER) - Real Madrid (ESP) 2 - 3

Nápoles (ITA) - Sporting de Braga (POR) 2 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 15 5 5 0 0 13 5

2. nápoles 10 6 3 1 2 10 9

3. Sporting de Braga 4 6 1 1 4 6 12

4. Unión Berlín 2 5 0 2 3 4 7

- grupo d

Salzburgo (AUT) - Benfica (POR) 1 - 3

Inter (ITA) - Real Sociedad (ESP) 0 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 12 6 3 3 0 7 2

2. inter 12 6 3 3 0 8 5

3. benfica 4 6 1 1 4 7 11

4. Salzburgo 4 6 1 1 4 4 8

bds/iga/dam

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión