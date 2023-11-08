Resultados del miércoles en la 4ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificaciones:

- grupo a:

FC Copenhague (DEN) - Manchester United (ENG) 4 - 3

Copenhague: Elyounoussi (45), Gonçalves (45+9 de penal), Lerager (83), Bardghji (87)

Manchester United: Hojlund (3, 28), Fernandes (69 de penal)

Bayern Múnich (GER) - Galatasaray (TUR) 2 - 1

Bayern: Kane (80, 86)

Galatasaray: Bakambu (90+3)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 12 4 4 0 0 11 6

2. FC Copenhague 4 4 1 1 2 7 8

3. Galatasaray 4 4 1 1 2 7 9

4. Manchester United 3 4 1 0 3 9 11

- grupo b:

PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Lens (FRA) 1 - 0

PSV: De Jong (12)

Arsenal (ENG) - Sevilla (ESP) 2 - 0

Arsenal: Trossard (29), Saka (64)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. arsenal 9 4 3 0 1 9 3

2. PSV Eindhoven 5 4 1 2 1 4 7

3. lens 5 4 1 2 1 4 4

4. sevilla 2 4 0 2 2 4 7

- grupo c:

Real Madrid (ESP) - Sporting de Braga (POR) 3 - 0

Real Madrid: Brahim Díaz (27), Vinicius (58), Rodrygo (61)

Nápoles (ITA) - Unión Berlín (GER) 1 - 1

Nápoles: Politano (39)

Unión Berlín: Fofana (52)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 12 4 4 0 0 9 3

2. nápoles 7 4 2 1 1 6 5

3. Sporting de Braga 3 4 1 0 3 5 9

4. Unión Berlín 1 4 0 1 3 3 6

- grupo d:

Salzburgo (AUT) - Inter (ITA) 0 - 1

Inter: Lautaro Martínez (85 de penal)

Real Sociedad (ESP) - Benfica (POR) 3 - 1

Real Sociedad: Merino (6), Oyarzabal (11), Barrenetxea (21)

Benfica: Rafa Silva (49)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 10 4 3 1 0 7 2

2. inter 10 4 3 1 0 5 2

3. Salzburgo 3 4 1 0 3 3 5

4. benfica 0 4 0 0 4 1 7

