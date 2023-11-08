Resultados de los partidos del miércoles y clasificaciones de Liga de Campeones
Resultados del miércoles en la 4ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificaciones:
- grupo a:
FC Copenhague (DEN) - Manchester United (ENG) 4 - 3
Copenhague: Elyounoussi (45), Gonçalves (45+9 de penal), Lerager (83), Bardghji (87)
Manchester United: Hojlund (3, 28), Fernandes (69 de penal)
Bayern Múnich (GER) - Galatasaray (TUR) 2 - 1
Bayern: Kane (80, 86)
Galatasaray: Bakambu (90+3)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 12 4 4 0 0 11 6
2. FC Copenhague 4 4 1 1 2 7 8
3. Galatasaray 4 4 1 1 2 7 9
4. Manchester United 3 4 1 0 3 9 11
- grupo b:
PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Lens (FRA) 1 - 0
PSV: De Jong (12)
Arsenal (ENG) - Sevilla (ESP) 2 - 0
Arsenal: Trossard (29), Saka (64)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. arsenal 9 4 3 0 1 9 3
2. PSV Eindhoven 5 4 1 2 1 4 7
3. lens 5 4 1 2 1 4 4
4. sevilla 2 4 0 2 2 4 7
- grupo c:
Real Madrid (ESP) - Sporting de Braga (POR) 3 - 0
Real Madrid: Brahim Díaz (27), Vinicius (58), Rodrygo (61)
Nápoles (ITA) - Unión Berlín (GER) 1 - 1
Nápoles: Politano (39)
Unión Berlín: Fofana (52)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 12 4 4 0 0 9 3
2. nápoles 7 4 2 1 1 6 5
3. Sporting de Braga 3 4 1 0 3 5 9
4. Unión Berlín 1 4 0 1 3 3 6
- grupo d:
Salzburgo (AUT) - Inter (ITA) 0 - 1
Inter: Lautaro Martínez (85 de penal)
Real Sociedad (ESP) - Benfica (POR) 3 - 1
Real Sociedad: Merino (6), Oyarzabal (11), Barrenetxea (21)
Benfica: Rafa Silva (49)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 10 4 3 1 0 7 2
2. inter 10 4 3 1 0 5 2
3. Salzburgo 3 4 1 0 3 3 5
4. benfica 0 4 0 0 4 1 7
