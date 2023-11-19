Resultados del domingo en los clasificatorios a la Eurocopa-2024
- grupo a
España - Georgia 3 - 1
Escocia - Noruega 3 - 3
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. españa 21 8 7 0 1 25 5
2. escocia 17 8 5 2 1 17 8
3. noruega 11 8 3 2 3 14 12
4. georgia 8 8 2 2 4 12 18
5. chipre 0 8 0 0 8 3 28
- grupo f
Suecia - Estonia 2 - 0
Bélgica - Azerbaiyán 5 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. bélgica 20 8 6 2 0 22 4
2. austria 19 8 6 1 1 17 7
3. suecia 10 8 3 1 4 14 12
4. Azerbaiyán 7 8 2 1 5 7 17
5. estonia 1 8 0 1 7 2 22
- grupo g
Hungría - Montenegro 3 - 1
Serbia - Bulgaria 2 - 2
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. hungría 18 8 5 3 0 16 7
2. serbia 14 8 4 2 2 15 9
3. Montenegro 11 8 3 2 3 9 11
4. Lituania 6 8 1 3 4 8 14
5. Bulgaria 4 8 0 4 4 7 14
- grupo j
Bosnia - Eslovaquia 1 - 2
Liechtenstein - Luxemburgo 0 - 1
Portugal - Islandia 2 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Portugal 30 10 10 0 0 36 2
2. Eslovaquia 22 10 7 1 2 17 8
3. Luxemburgo 17 10 5 2 3 13 19
4. Islandia 10 10 3 1 6 17 16
5. bosnia 9 10 3 0 7 9 20
6. Liechtenstein 0 10 0 0 10 1 28
.bds-dam/iga