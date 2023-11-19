- grupo a

España - Georgia 3 - 1

Escocia - Noruega 3 - 3

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. españa 21 8 7 0 1 25 5

2. escocia 17 8 5 2 1 17 8

3. noruega 11 8 3 2 3 14 12

4. georgia 8 8 2 2 4 12 18

5. chipre 0 8 0 0 8 3 28

- grupo f

Suecia - Estonia 2 - 0

Bélgica - Azerbaiyán 5 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. bélgica 20 8 6 2 0 22 4

2. austria 19 8 6 1 1 17 7

3. suecia 10 8 3 1 4 14 12

4. Azerbaiyán 7 8 2 1 5 7 17

5. estonia 1 8 0 1 7 2 22

- grupo g

Hungría - Montenegro 3 - 1

Serbia - Bulgaria 2 - 2

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. hungría 18 8 5 3 0 16 7

2. serbia 14 8 4 2 2 15 9

3. Montenegro 11 8 3 2 3 9 11

4. Lituania 6 8 1 3 4 8 14

5. Bulgaria 4 8 0 4 4 7 14

- grupo j

Bosnia - Eslovaquia 1 - 2

Liechtenstein - Luxemburgo 0 - 1

Portugal - Islandia 2 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Portugal 30 10 10 0 0 36 2

2. Eslovaquia 22 10 7 1 2 17 8

3. Luxemburgo 17 10 5 2 3 13 19

4. Islandia 10 10 3 1 6 17 16

5. bosnia 9 10 3 0 7 9 20

6. Liechtenstein 0 10 0 0 10 1 28

