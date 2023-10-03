Resultados del martes y clasificaciones de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados del martes en la 2ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
- grupo a
Martes, 3 de octubre
FC Copenhague (DEN) 1 Lerager (55)
Bayern Múnich (GER) 2 Musiala (67), Tel (83)
Manchester United (ENG) 2 Höjlund (17, 67)
Galatasaray (TUR) 3 Zaha (23), Aktürkoglu (71), Icardi (81)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 6 2 2 0 0 6 4
2. Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 0 5 4
3. FC Copenhague 1 2 0 1 1 3 4
4. Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2 5 7
- grupo b
Martes, 3 de octubre
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 L. de Jong (86 de penal), Teze (90+5)
Sevilla (ESP) 2 Gudelj (68), En-Nesyri (87)
Lens (FRA) 2 Thomasson (25), Wahi (69)
Arsenal (ENG) 1 Gabriel Jesus (14)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. lens 4 2 1 1 0 3 2
2. arsenal 3 2 1 0 1 5 2
3. sevilla 2 2 0 2 0 3 3
4. PSV Eindhoven 1 2 0 1 1 2 6
- grupo c
Martes, 3 de octubre
Nápoles (ITA) 2 Østigård (19), Zielinski (54 de penal)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Vinícius Júnior (27), Bellingham (34), Meret (78 en contra)
Unión Berlín (GER) 2 Becker (30, 37)
Sporting de Braga (POR) 3 Niakate (41), Bruma (51), Castro (90+4)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 6 2 2 0 0 4 2
2. nápoles 3 2 1 0 1 4 4
3. Sporting de Braga 3 2 1 0 1 4 4
4. Unión Berlín 0 2 0 0 2 2 4
- grupo d
Martes, 3 de octubre
Inter (ITA) 1 Thuram (62)
Benfica (por) 0
Salzburgo (aut) 0
Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 Oyarzabal (7), Méndez (27)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 0 3 1
2. inter 4 2 1 1 0 2 1
3. Salzburgo 3 2 1 0 1 2 2
4. benfica 0 2 0 0 2 0 3
