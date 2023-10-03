Ir al contenido

Resultados del martes en la 2ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

- grupo a

Martes, 3 de octubre

FC Copenhague (DEN) 1 Lerager (55)

Bayern Múnich (GER) 2 Musiala (67), Tel (83)

Manchester United (ENG) 2 Höjlund (17, 67)

Galatasaray (TUR) 3 Zaha (23), Aktürkoglu (71), Icardi (81)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 6 2 2 0 0 6 4

2. Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 0 5 4

3. FC Copenhague 1 2 0 1 1 3 4

4. Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2 5 7

- grupo b

Martes, 3 de octubre

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 L. de Jong (86 de penal), Teze (90+5)

Sevilla (ESP)  2 Gudelj (68), En-Nesyri (87)

Lens (FRA) 2 Thomasson (25), Wahi (69)

Arsenal (ENG) 1 Gabriel Jesus (14)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. lens 4 2 1 1 0 3 2

2. arsenal 3 2 1 0 1 5 2

3. sevilla 2 2 0 2 0 3 3

4. PSV Eindhoven 1 2 0 1 1 2 6

- grupo c

Martes, 3 de octubre

Nápoles (ITA) 2 Østigård (19), Zielinski (54 de penal)

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Vinícius Júnior (27), Bellingham (34), Meret (78 en contra)

Unión Berlín (GER) 2 Becker (30, 37)

Sporting de Braga (POR) 3 Niakate (41), Bruma (51), Castro (90+4)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 6 2 2 0 0 4 2

2. nápoles 3 2 1 0 1 4 4

3. Sporting de Braga 3 2 1 0 1 4 4

4. Unión Berlín 0 2 0 0 2 2 4

- grupo d

Martes, 3 de octubre

Inter (ITA) 1 Thuram (62)

Benfica (por) 0

Salzburgo (aut) 0

Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 Oyarzabal (7), Méndez (27)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 0 3 1

2. inter 4 2 1 1 0 2 1

3. Salzburgo 3 2 1 0 1 2 2

4. benfica 0 2 0 0 2 0 3

bds/iga/dam

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión