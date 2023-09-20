Ir al contenido

Resultados del miércoles en la 1ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

Grupo a:

Galatasaray (TUR) 2 Boey (86), Tete (88)

Copenhague (den) 2 elyounoussi (35), gonçalves (58)

Bayern Múnich (GER) 4 Sané (28), Gnabry (32), Kane (53 de penal), Tel (90+2)

Manchester United (ENG) 3 Hojlund (49), Casemiro (88, 90+5)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Bayern Múnich 3 1 1 0 0 4 3

2. FC Copenhague 1 1 0 1 0 2 2

3. Galatasaray 1 1 0 1 0 2 2

4. Manchester United 0 1 0 0 1 3 4

Grupo b:

Sevilla (ESP) 1 Ocampos (9)

Lens (FRA) 1 Fulgini (24)

Arsenal (ENG) 4 Saka (8), Trossard (20), Gabriel Jesus (38), Odegaard (70)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 4 0

2. lens 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3. sevilla 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. PSV Eindhoven 0 1 0 0 1 0 4

Grupo c:

Braga (POR) 1 Bruma (84)

Nápoles (ITA) 2 Di Lorenzo (45+1), Niakaté (88 en contra)

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 Bellingham (90+4)

Unión Berlín (GER) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. nápoles 3 1 1 0 0 2 1

2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

3. Sporting de Braga 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

4. Unión Berlín 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

Grupo d:

Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 Brais Méndez (4)

Inter Milán (ITA) 1 Lautaro Martínez (87)

Benfica (por) 0

Salzburgo 2 (AUT) Simic (15 de penal), Gloukh (51)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Salzburgo 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

2. inter 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3. Real Sociedad 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. benfica 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

-- Disputados el martes:

Grupo e:

Lazio (ITA) 1 Provedel (90+5)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 1 Barrios (29)

Feyenoord (NED) 2 Stengs (45+2), Jahanbakhsh (76)

Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Feyenoord 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

2. Atlético de Madrid 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3. lazio 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. Celtic de Glasgow 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

Grupo f:

París SG (FRA) 2 Mbappé (49 de penal), Hakimi (58)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0

Milan (ita) 0

Newcastle (eng) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. parís sg 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

2. milan 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

. Newcastle 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

4. Borussia Dortmund 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

Grupo g:

Manchester City (ENG) 3 Álvarez (47, 60), Hernández (73)

Estrella Roja (SRB) 1 Bukari (45)

Young boys (sui) 1 elia (33)

Rb leipzig (ger) 3 simakan (3), schlager (73), sesko (90+2)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. RB Leipzig 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

2. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

3. Crvena Zvezda Beograd 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

4. Young Boys 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

Grupo h:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Kelsy (13)

Oporto (POR) 3 Galeno (8, 15), Taremi (29)

Barcelona (ESP) 5 Félix (11, 66), Lewandowski (19), Bataille (22 en contra), Gavi (54)

Amberes (bel) 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Barcelona 3 1 1 0 0 5 0

2. oporto 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

4. amberes 0 1 0 0 1 0 5

