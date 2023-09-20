Resultados del miércoles y clasificaciones de la Liga de Campeones
Resultados del miércoles en la 1ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
Grupo a:
Galatasaray (TUR) 2 Boey (86), Tete (88)
Copenhague (den) 2 elyounoussi (35), gonçalves (58)
Bayern Múnich (GER) 4 Sané (28), Gnabry (32), Kane (53 de penal), Tel (90+2)
Manchester United (ENG) 3 Hojlund (49), Casemiro (88, 90+5)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Bayern Múnich 3 1 1 0 0 4 3
2. FC Copenhague 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
3. Galatasaray 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
4. Manchester United 0 1 0 0 1 3 4
Grupo b:
Sevilla (ESP) 1 Ocampos (9)
Lens (FRA) 1 Fulgini (24)
Arsenal (ENG) 4 Saka (8), Trossard (20), Gabriel Jesus (38), Odegaard (70)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 4 0
2. lens 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. sevilla 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. PSV Eindhoven 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
Grupo c:
Braga (POR) 1 Bruma (84)
Nápoles (ITA) 2 Di Lorenzo (45+1), Niakaté (88 en contra)
Real Madrid (ESP) 1 Bellingham (90+4)
Unión Berlín (GER) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. nápoles 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
3. Sporting de Braga 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
4. Unión Berlín 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
Grupo d:
Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 Brais Méndez (4)
Inter Milán (ITA) 1 Lautaro Martínez (87)
Benfica (por) 0
Salzburgo 2 (AUT) Simic (15 de penal), Gloukh (51)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Salzburgo 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
2. inter 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. Real Sociedad 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. benfica 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
-- Disputados el martes:
Grupo e:
Lazio (ITA) 1 Provedel (90+5)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 1 Barrios (29)
Feyenoord (NED) 2 Stengs (45+2), Jahanbakhsh (76)
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Feyenoord 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
2. Atlético de Madrid 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. lazio 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. Celtic de Glasgow 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
Grupo f:
París SG (FRA) 2 Mbappé (49 de penal), Hakimi (58)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0
Milan (ita) 0
Newcastle (eng) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. parís sg 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
2. milan 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
. Newcastle 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
4. Borussia Dortmund 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
Grupo g:
Manchester City (ENG) 3 Álvarez (47, 60), Hernández (73)
Estrella Roja (SRB) 1 Bukari (45)
Young boys (sui) 1 elia (33)
Rb leipzig (ger) 3 simakan (3), schlager (73), sesko (90+2)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. RB Leipzig 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
2. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
3. Crvena Zvezda Beograd 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
4. Young Boys 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
Grupo h:
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Kelsy (13)
Oporto (POR) 3 Galeno (8, 15), Taremi (29)
Barcelona (ESP) 5 Félix (11, 66), Lewandowski (19), Bataille (22 en contra), Gavi (54)
Amberes (bel) 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Barcelona 3 1 1 0 0 5 0
2. oporto 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
4. amberes 0 1 0 0 1 0 5
