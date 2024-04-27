LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de 35ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 35ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

West Ham 2 Bowen (43), Antonio (77)

Liverpool 2 Robertson (48), Soucek (65 en contra)

Newcastle 5 Isak (26, 61 de penal), Guimaraes (54), Osborn (65 en contra), Wilson (72)

Sheffield United 1 Ahmedhodzic (5)

Manchester United 1 Dos Santos (79)

Burnley 1 Amdouni (87 de penal)

Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (52)

Crystal Palace 1 Schlupp (87)

Wolverhampton 2 Hwang (39), Gomes (50)

Luton Town 1 Morris (80)

(16h30 GMT) Everton

Brentford

(19h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Chelsea

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Tottenham

Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth

Brighton

(15h30 GMT) Nottingham

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 77 34 24 5 5 82 26 56

2. Manchester City 76 33 23 7 3 80 32 48

3. Liverpool 75 35 22 9 4 77 36 41

4. Aston Villa 66 34 20 6 8 71 50 21

5. Tottenham 60 32 18 6 8 65 49 16

6. Manchester United 54 34 16 6 12 52 51 1

7. Newcastle 53 34 16 5 13 74 55 19

8. West Ham 49 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9

9. chelsea 47 32 13 8 11 61 57 4

10. Wolverhampton 46 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7

11. AFC Bournemouth 45 34 12 9 13 49 60 -11

12. Brighton 44 33 11 11 11 52 54 -2

13. fulham 43 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4

14. Crystal Palace 40 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12

15. Brentford 35 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7

16. Everton 33 34 11 8 15 36 48 -12

17. Nottingham 26 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18

18. Luton Town 25 35 6 7 22 48 77 -29

19. Burnley 24 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32

20. Sheffield United 16 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63

./bds/pm/mcd

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión