Resultados y clasificación de 35ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 35ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
West Ham 2 Bowen (43), Antonio (77)
Liverpool 2 Robertson (48), Soucek (65 en contra)
Newcastle 5 Isak (26, 61 de penal), Guimaraes (54), Osborn (65 en contra), Wilson (72)
Sheffield United 1 Ahmedhodzic (5)
Manchester United 1 Dos Santos (79)
Burnley 1 Amdouni (87 de penal)
Fulham 1 Muniz Carvalho (52)
Crystal Palace 1 Schlupp (87)
Wolverhampton 2 Hwang (39), Gomes (50)
Luton Town 1 Morris (80)
(16h30 GMT) Everton
Brentford
(19h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Chelsea
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Tottenham
Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton
(15h30 GMT) Nottingham
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 77 34 24 5 5 82 26 56
2. Manchester City 76 33 23 7 3 80 32 48
3. Liverpool 75 35 22 9 4 77 36 41
4. Aston Villa 66 34 20 6 8 71 50 21
5. Tottenham 60 32 18 6 8 65 49 16
6. Manchester United 54 34 16 6 12 52 51 1
7. Newcastle 53 34 16 5 13 74 55 19
8. West Ham 49 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9
9. chelsea 47 32 13 8 11 61 57 4
10. Wolverhampton 46 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7
11. AFC Bournemouth 45 34 12 9 13 49 60 -11
12. Brighton 44 33 11 11 11 52 54 -2
13. fulham 43 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4
14. Crystal Palace 40 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12
15. Brentford 35 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7
16. Everton 33 34 11 8 15 36 48 -12
17. Nottingham 26 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18
18. Luton Town 25 35 6 7 22 48 77 -29
19. Burnley 24 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32
20. Sheffield United 16 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63
./bds/pm/mcd