Resultados y clasificación de la 1ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 1ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, que se disputa de viernes a lunes:
- viernes:
Burnley 0
Manchester City 3 Haaland (4, 36), Rodri (75)
- sábado:
(11h30 GMT) Arsenal
Nottingham
(14h00 GMT) Bournemouth
West ham
Brighton
Luton town
Everton
Fulham
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
(16h30 GMT) Newcastle
Aston Villa
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Brentford
Tottenham
(15h30 GMT) Chelsea
Liverpool
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Manchester United
Wolverhampton
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2. arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Nottingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. west ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
