Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 1ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, que se disputa de viernes a lunes:

- viernes:

Burnley 0

Manchester City 3 Haaland (4, 36), Rodri (75)

- sábado:

(11h30 GMT) Arsenal

Nottingham

(14h00 GMT) Bournemouth

West ham

Brighton

Luton town

Everton

Fulham

Sheffield United

Crystal Palace

(16h30 GMT) Newcastle

Aston Villa

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brentford

Tottenham

(15h30 GMT) Chelsea

Liverpool

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Manchester United

Wolverhampton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

2. arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Nottingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. west ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

20. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

