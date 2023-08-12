Ir al contenido

Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 1ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- viernes:

Burnley 0

Manchester City 3 Haaland (4, 36), Rodri (75)

- sábado:

Arsenal 2 Nketiah (26), Saka (32)

Nottingham 1 Awoniyi (82)

Bournemouth 1 Solanke (82)

West Ham 1 Bowen (51)

Brighton 4 March (36), Pedro (71 penal), Adingra (85), Ferguson (90+5)

Luton Town 1 Morris (81 penal)

Everton 0

Fulham 1 Reid (73)

Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 1 Edouard (49)

(16h30 GMT) Newcastle

Aston Villa

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brentford

Tottenham

(15h30 GMT) Chelsea

Liverpool

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Manchester United

Wolverhampton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Brighton 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

2. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

3. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

4. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. fulham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

6. Bournemouth 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

8. Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

16. Nottingham 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

17. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. Sheffield United 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

19. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3

20. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

