Resultados y clasificación de la 1ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 1ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- viernes:
Burnley 0
Manchester City 3 Haaland (4, 36), Rodri (75)
- sábado:
Arsenal 2 Nketiah (26), Saka (32)
Nottingham 1 Awoniyi (82)
Bournemouth 1 Solanke (82)
West Ham 1 Bowen (51)
Brighton 4 March (36), Pedro (71 penal), Adingra (85), Ferguson (90+5)
Luton Town 1 Morris (81 penal)
Everton 0
Fulham 1 Reid (73)
Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 1 Edouard (49)
(16h30 GMT) Newcastle
Aston Villa
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Brentford
Tottenham
(15h30 GMT) Chelsea
Liverpool
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Manchester United
Wolverhampton
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Brighton 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
4. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. fulham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
6. Bournemouth 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
8. Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16. Nottingham 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
17. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. Sheffield United 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
19. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3
20. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
