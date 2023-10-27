Resultados de los partidos de la 10ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- viernes:

Crystal Palace 1 J. Ayew (90+4)

Tottenham 2 Ward (53 en contra), Son Heung-min (66)

- sábado:

(11h30 GMT) Chelsea

Brentford

(14h00 GMT) Bournemouth

Burnley

Arsenal

Sheffield United

(16h30 GMT) Wolverhampton

Newcastle

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) West Ham

Everton

(14h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Luton town

Brighton

Fulham

Liverpool

Nottingham

(15h30 GMT) Manchester United

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Tottenham 26 10 8 2 0 22 9 13

2. Manchester City 21 9 7 0 2 19 7 12

3. arsenal 21 9 6 3 0 18 8 10

4. Liverpool 20 9 6 2 1 20 9 11

5. Aston Villa 19 9 6 1 2 23 13 10

6. Newcastle 16 9 5 1 3 24 9 15

7. Brighton 16 9 5 1 3 22 18 4

8. Manchester United 15 9 5 0 4 11 13 -2

9. West Ham 14 9 4 2 3 16 16 0

10. Chelsea 12 9 3 3 3 13 9 4

11. Crystal Palace 12 10 3 3 4 8 13 -5

12. Wolverhampton 11 9 3 2 4 11 15 -4

13. fulham 11 9 3 2 4 8 15 -7

14. Brentford 10 9 2 4 3 14 12 2

15. Nottingham 10 9 2 4 3 10 12 -2

16. Everton 7 9 2 1 6 9 14 -5

17. Luton Town 5 9 1 2 6 8 17 -9

18. Burnley 4 9 1 1 7 7 23 -16

19. Bournemouth 3 9 0 3 6 6 20 -14

20. Sheffield United 1 9 0 1 8 7 24 -17

./bds/dr

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión