Resultados y clasificación de la 10ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 10ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- viernes:
Crystal Palace 1 J. Ayew (90+4)
Tottenham 2 Ward (53 en contra), Son Heung-min (66)
- sábado:
(11h30 GMT) Chelsea
Brentford
(14h00 GMT) Bournemouth
Burnley
Arsenal
Sheffield United
(16h30 GMT) Wolverhampton
Newcastle
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) West Ham
Everton
(14h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Luton town
Brighton
Fulham
Liverpool
Nottingham
(15h30 GMT) Manchester United
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Tottenham 26 10 8 2 0 22 9 13
2. Manchester City 21 9 7 0 2 19 7 12
3. arsenal 21 9 6 3 0 18 8 10
4. Liverpool 20 9 6 2 1 20 9 11
5. Aston Villa 19 9 6 1 2 23 13 10
6. Newcastle 16 9 5 1 3 24 9 15
7. Brighton 16 9 5 1 3 22 18 4
8. Manchester United 15 9 5 0 4 11 13 -2
9. West Ham 14 9 4 2 3 16 16 0
10. Chelsea 12 9 3 3 3 13 9 4
11. Crystal Palace 12 10 3 3 4 8 13 -5
12. Wolverhampton 11 9 3 2 4 11 15 -4
13. fulham 11 9 3 2 4 8 15 -7
14. Brentford 10 9 2 4 3 14 12 2
15. Nottingham 10 9 2 4 3 10 12 -2
16. Everton 7 9 2 1 6 9 14 -5
17. Luton Town 5 9 1 2 6 8 17 -9
18. Burnley 4 9 1 1 7 7 23 -16
19. Bournemouth 3 9 0 3 6 6 20 -14
20. Sheffield United 1 9 0 1 8 7 24 -17
