Resultados y clasificación de la 11ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Fulham 0
Manchester United 1 Fernandes (90+1)
(15h00 GMT) Everton
Brighton
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton
Brentford
West ham
Burnley
Crystal Palace
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
(17h30 GMT) Newcastle
Arsenal
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
(16h30 GMT) Luton Town
Liverpool
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Tottenham
Chelsea
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Tottenham 26 10 8 2 0 22 9 13
2. arsenal 24 10 7 3 0 23 8 15
3. Manchester City 24 10 8 0 2 22 7 15
4. Liverpool 23 10 7 2 1 23 9 14
5. Aston Villa 22 10 7 1 2 26 14 12
6. Manchester United 18 11 6 0 5 12 16 -4
7. Newcastle 17 10 5 2 3 26 11 15
8. Brighton 17 10 5 2 3 23 19 4
9. West Ham 14 10 4 2 4 16 17 -1
10. Brentford 13 10 3 4 3 16 12 4
11. Chelsea 12 10 3 3 4 13 11 2
12. Wolverhampton 12 10 3 3 4 13 17 -4
13. Crystal Palace 12 10 3 3 4 8 13 -5
14. fulham 12 11 3 3 5 9 17 -8
15. Everton 10 10 3 1 6 10 14 -4
16. Nottingham Forest 10 10 2 4 4 10 15 -5
17. AFC Bournemouth 6 10 1 3 6 8 21 -13
18. Luton Town 5 10 1 2 7 9 20 -11
19. Burnley 4 10 1 1 8 8 25 -17
20. Sheffield United 1 10 0 1 9 7 29 -22
./bds/dam