Resultados de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Fulham 0

Manchester United 1 Fernandes (90+1)

(15h00 GMT) Everton

Brighton

Sheffield United

Wolverhampton

Brentford

West ham

Burnley

Crystal Palace

Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth

(17h30 GMT) Newcastle

Arsenal

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa

(16h30 GMT) Luton Town

Liverpool

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Tottenham

Chelsea

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Tottenham 26 10 8 2 0 22 9 13

2. arsenal 24 10 7 3 0 23 8 15

3. Manchester City 24 10 8 0 2 22 7 15

4. Liverpool 23 10 7 2 1 23 9 14

5. Aston Villa 22 10 7 1 2 26 14 12

6. Manchester United 18 11 6 0 5 12 16 -4

7. Newcastle 17 10 5 2 3 26 11 15

8. Brighton 17 10 5 2 3 23 19 4

9. West Ham 14 10 4 2 4 16 17 -1

10. Brentford 13 10 3 4 3 16 12 4

11. Chelsea 12 10 3 3 4 13 11 2

12. Wolverhampton 12 10 3 3 4 13 17 -4

13. Crystal Palace 12 10 3 3 4 8 13 -5

14. fulham 12 11 3 3 5 9 17 -8

15. Everton 10 10 3 1 6 10 14 -4

16. Nottingham Forest 10 10 2 4 4 10 15 -5

17. AFC Bournemouth 6 10 1 3 6 8 21 -13

18. Luton Town 5 10 1 2 7 9 20 -11

19. Burnley 4 10 1 1 8 8 25 -17

20. Sheffield United 1 10 0 1 9 7 29 -22

