Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª fecha de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+5 de penal)
Chelsea 2 Jackson (15), Fernández (75)
(15h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Brighton
Aston Villa
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Nottingham
Everton
Brentford
Fulham
Wolverhampton
(17h30 GMT) Manchester City
Tottenham
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Southampton
Liverpool
(16h30 GMT) Ipswich Town
Manchester United
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Newcastle
West ham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 28 11 9 1 1 21 6 15
2. Manchester City 23 11 7 2 2 22 13 9
3. chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9
4. arsenal 19 11 5 4 2 18 12 6
5. Nottingham 19 11 5 4 2 15 10 5
6. Brighton 19 11 5 4 2 19 15 4
7. fulham 18 11 5 3 3 16 13 3
8. Newcastle 18 11 5 3 3 13 11 2
9. Aston Villa 18 11 5 3 3 17 17 0
10. Tottenham 16 11 5 1 5 23 13 10
11. Brentford 16 11 5 1 5 22 22 0
12. AFC Bournemouth 15 11 4 3 4 15 15 0
13. Manchester United 15 11 4 3 4 12 12 0
14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6
15. Everton 10 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7
16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8
17. Ipswich Town 8 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10
18. Crystal Palace 7 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7
19. Wolverhampton 6 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11
20. Southampton 4 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14
