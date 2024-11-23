LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª fecha de la Premier League inglesa

Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+5 de penal)

Chelsea 2 Jackson (15), Fernández (75)

(15h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Brighton

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Nottingham

Everton

Brentford

Fulham

Wolverhampton

(17h30 GMT) Manchester City

Tottenham

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Southampton

Liverpool

(16h30 GMT) Ipswich Town

Manchester United

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Newcastle

West ham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 28 11 9 1 1 21 6 15

2. Manchester City 23 11 7 2 2 22 13 9

3. chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9

4. arsenal 19 11 5 4 2 18 12 6

5. Nottingham 19 11 5 4 2 15 10 5

6. Brighton 19 11 5 4 2 19 15 4

7. fulham 18 11 5 3 3 16 13 3

8. Newcastle 18 11 5 3 3 13 11 2

9. Aston Villa 18 11 5 3 3 17 17 0

10. Tottenham 16 11 5 1 5 23 13 10

11. Brentford 16 11 5 1 5 22 22 0

12. AFC Bournemouth 15 11 4 3 4 15 15 0

13. Manchester United 15 11 4 3 4 12 12 0

14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6

15. Everton 10 11 2 4 5 10 17 -7

16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8

17. Ipswich Town 8 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10

18. Crystal Palace 7 11 1 4 6 8 15 -7

19. Wolverhampton 6 11 1 3 7 16 27 -11

20. Southampton 4 11 1 1 9 7 21 -14

Bds/iga

AFP
