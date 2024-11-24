LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª fecha de la Premier

Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª fecha de la Premier

Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+5 de penal)

Chelsea 2 Jackson (15), Fernández (75)

AFC Bournemouth 1 Brooks (90+3)

Brighton 2 Pedro (4), Mitoma (49)

Aston Villa 2 Watkins (36), Barkley (77)

Crystal Palace 2 Sarr (4), Devenny (45+1)

Arsenal 3 Saka (15), Thomas (52), Nwaneri (86)

Nottingham 0

Everton 0

Brentford 0

Fulham 1 Iwobi (20)

Wolverhampton 4 Cunha (31, 87), Gomes (53), Guedes (90+5)

Manchester City 0

Tottenham 4 Maddison (13, 20), Porro Sauceda (52), Johnson (90+3)

- domingo:

Southampton 2 Armstrong (42), Fernandes (56)

Liverpool 3 Szoboszlai (30), Salah (65, 83 de penal)

(16h30 GMT) Ipswich Town

Manchester United

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Newcastle

West ham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16

2. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5

3. chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9

4. arsenal 22 12 6 4 2 21 12 9

5. Brighton 22 12 6 4 2 21 16 5

6. Tottenham 19 12 6 1 5 27 13 14

7. Nottingham 19 12 5 4 3 15 13 2

8. Aston Villa 19 12 5 4 3 19 19 0

9. Newcastle 18 11 5 3 3 13 11 2

10. fulham 18 12 5 3 4 17 17 0

11. Brentford 17 12 5 2 5 22 22 0

12. Manchester United 15 11 4 3 4 12 12 0

13. AFC Bournemouth 15 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1

14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6

15. Everton 11 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7

16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8

17. Wolverhampton 9 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8

18. Crystal Palace 8 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7

19. Ipswich Town 8 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10

20. Southampton 4 12 1 1 10 9 24 -15

AFP
