Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª fecha de la Premier
Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Leicester 1 J. Ayew (90+5 de penal)
Chelsea 2 Jackson (15), Fernández (75)
AFC Bournemouth 1 Brooks (90+3)
Brighton 2 Pedro (4), Mitoma (49)
Aston Villa 2 Watkins (36), Barkley (77)
Crystal Palace 2 Sarr (4), Devenny (45+1)
Arsenal 3 Saka (15), Thomas (52), Nwaneri (86)
Nottingham 0
Everton 0
Brentford 0
Fulham 1 Iwobi (20)
Wolverhampton 4 Cunha (31, 87), Gomes (53), Guedes (90+5)
Manchester City 0
Tottenham 4 Maddison (13, 20), Porro Sauceda (52), Johnson (90+3)
- domingo:
Southampton 2 Armstrong (42), Fernandes (56)
Liverpool 3 Szoboszlai (30), Salah (65, 83 de penal)
(16h30 GMT) Ipswich Town
Manchester United
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Newcastle
West ham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16
2. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5
3. chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9
4. arsenal 22 12 6 4 2 21 12 9
5. Brighton 22 12 6 4 2 21 16 5
6. Tottenham 19 12 6 1 5 27 13 14
7. Nottingham 19 12 5 4 3 15 13 2
8. Aston Villa 19 12 5 4 3 19 19 0
9. Newcastle 18 11 5 3 3 13 11 2
10. fulham 18 12 5 3 4 17 17 0
11. Brentford 17 12 5 2 5 22 22 0
12. Manchester United 15 11 4 3 4 12 12 0
13. AFC Bournemouth 15 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1
14. West Ham 12 11 3 3 5 13 19 -6
15. Everton 11 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7
16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8
17. Wolverhampton 9 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8
18. Crystal Palace 8 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7
19. Ipswich Town 8 11 1 5 5 12 22 -10
20. Southampton 4 12 1 1 10 9 24 -15
./bds/iga