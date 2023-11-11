Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (90+1), Lemina (90+7)

Tottenham 1 Johnson (3)

(15h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

Everton

Manchester United

Luton town

Arsenal

Burnley

(17h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Brighton

Sheffield United

West ham

Nottingham Forest

Liverpool

Brentford

Aston Villa

Fulham

(16h30 GMT) Chelsea

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 27 11 9 0 2 28 8 20

2. Tottenham 26 12 8 2 2 24 15 9

3. Liverpool 24 11 7 3 1 24 10 14

4. arsenal 24 11 7 3 1 23 9 14

5. Aston Villa 22 11 7 1 3 26 16 10

6. Newcastle 20 11 6 2 3 27 11 16

7. Brighton 18 11 5 3 3 24 20 4

8. Manchester United 18 11 6 0 5 12 16 -4

9. Brentford 16 11 4 4 3 19 14 5

10. Chelsea 15 11 4 3 4 17 12 5

11. Crystal Palace 15 11 4 3 4 10 13 -3

12. Wolverhampton 15 12 4 3 5 16 20 -4

13. West Ham 14 11 4 2 5 18 20 -2

14. Nottingham Forest 13 11 3 4 4 12 15 -3

15. fulham 12 11 3 3 5 9 17 -8

16. Everton 11 11 3 2 6 11 15 -4

17. Luton Town 6 11 1 3 7 10 21 -11

18. AFC Bournemouth 6 11 1 3 7 9 27 -18

19. Burnley 4 11 1 1 9 8 27 -19

20. Sheffield United 4 11 1 1 9 9 30 -21

