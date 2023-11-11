Resultados y clasificación de la 12ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Wolverhampton 2 Sarabia (90+1), Lemina (90+7)
Tottenham 1 Johnson (3)
(15h00 GMT) Crystal Palace
Everton
Manchester United
Luton town
Arsenal
Burnley
(17h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Brighton
Sheffield United
West ham
Nottingham Forest
Liverpool
Brentford
Aston Villa
Fulham
(16h30 GMT) Chelsea
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 27 11 9 0 2 28 8 20
2. Tottenham 26 12 8 2 2 24 15 9
3. Liverpool 24 11 7 3 1 24 10 14
4. arsenal 24 11 7 3 1 23 9 14
5. Aston Villa 22 11 7 1 3 26 16 10
6. Newcastle 20 11 6 2 3 27 11 16
7. Brighton 18 11 5 3 3 24 20 4
8. Manchester United 18 11 6 0 5 12 16 -4
9. Brentford 16 11 4 4 3 19 14 5
10. Chelsea 15 11 4 3 4 17 12 5
11. Crystal Palace 15 11 4 3 4 10 13 -3
12. Wolverhampton 15 12 4 3 5 16 20 -4
13. West Ham 14 11 4 2 5 18 20 -2
14. Nottingham Forest 13 11 3 4 4 12 15 -3
15. fulham 12 11 3 3 5 9 17 -8
16. Everton 11 11 3 2 6 11 15 -4
17. Luton Town 6 11 1 3 7 10 21 -11
18. AFC Bournemouth 6 11 1 3 7 9 27 -18
19. Burnley 4 11 1 1 9 8 27 -19
20. Sheffield United 4 11 1 1 9 9 30 -21
