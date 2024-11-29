Resultados y clasificación de la 13ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 13ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- viernes:
Brighton 1 Mitoma (29)
Southampton 1 Downes (59)
- sábado:
(15h00 GMT) Brentford
Leicester
Crystal Palace
Newcastle
Wolverhampton
Bournemouth
Nottingham
Ipswich Town
(17h30 GMT) West Ham
Arsenal
- domingo:
(13h30 GMT) Chelsea
Aston Villa
Tottenham
Fulham
Manchester United
Everton
(16h00 GMT) Liverpool
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16
2. Brighton 23 13 6 5 2 22 17 5
3. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5
4. chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9
5. arsenal 22 12 6 4 2 21 12 9
6. Tottenham 19 12 6 1 5 27 13 14
7. Nottingham 19 12 5 4 3 15 13 2
8. Aston Villa 19 12 5 4 3 19 19 0
9. fulham 18 12 5 3 4 17 17 0
10. Newcastle 18 12 5 3 4 13 13 0
11. Brentford 17 12 5 2 5 22 22 0
12. Manchester United 16 12 4 4 4 13 13 0
13. Bournemouth 15 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1
14. West Ham 15 12 4 3 5 15 19 -4
15. Everton 11 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7
16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8
17. Wolverhampton 9 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8
18. Ipswich Town 9 12 1 6 5 13 23 -10
19. Crystal Palace 8 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7
20. Southampton 5 12 1 2 10 10 25 -15
