Resultados y clasificación de la 13ª jornada de la Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 13ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- viernes:

Brighton 1 Mitoma (29)

Southampton 1 Downes (59)

- sábado:

(15h00 GMT) Brentford

Leicester

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

Wolverhampton

Bournemouth

Nottingham

Ipswich Town

(17h30 GMT) West Ham

Arsenal

- domingo:

(13h30 GMT) Chelsea

Aston Villa

Tottenham

Fulham

Manchester United

Everton

(16h00 GMT) Liverpool

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 31 12 10 1 1 24 8 16

2. Brighton 23 13 6 5 2 22 17 5

3. Manchester City 23 12 7 2 3 22 17 5

4. chelsea 22 12 6 4 2 23 14 9

5. arsenal 22 12 6 4 2 21 12 9

6. Tottenham 19 12 6 1 5 27 13 14

7. Nottingham 19 12 5 4 3 15 13 2

8. Aston Villa 19 12 5 4 3 19 19 0

9. fulham 18 12 5 3 4 17 17 0

10. Newcastle 18 12 5 3 4 13 13 0

11. Brentford 17 12 5 2 5 22 22 0

12. Manchester United 16 12 4 4 4 13 13 0

13. Bournemouth 15 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1

14. West Ham 15 12 4 3 5 15 19 -4

15. Everton 11 12 2 5 5 10 17 -7

16. Leicester 10 12 2 4 6 15 23 -8

17. Wolverhampton 9 12 2 3 7 20 28 -8

18. Ipswich Town 9 12 1 6 5 13 23 -10

19. Crystal Palace 8 12 1 5 6 10 17 -7

20. Southampton 5 12 1 2 10 10 25 -15

AFP
