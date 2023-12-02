Resultados y clasificación de la 14ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
-- Resultados de los partidos de la 14ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Brentford 3 Maupay (49), Mee (56), Baptiste (81)
Luton Town 1 Brown (76)
Burnley 5 Rodriguez (1), Bruun Larsen (29), Amdouni (73), Koleosho (75), Brownhill (80)
Sheffield United 0
Arsenal 2 Saka (6), Ødegaard (13)
Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (86)
(17h30 GMT) Nottingham
Everton
(20h00 GMT) Newcastle
Manchester United
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) West Ham
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
Brighton
AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa
Liverpool
Fulham
(16h30 GMT) Manchester City
Tottenham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 33 14 10 3 1 29 11 18
2. Manchester City 29 13 9 2 2 33 13 20
3. Liverpool 28 13 8 4 1 28 11 17
4. Aston Villa 28 13 9 1 3 31 18 13
5. Tottenham 26 13 8 2 3 25 17 8
6. Manchester United 24 13 8 0 5 16 16 0
7. Newcastle 23 13 7 2 4 31 14 17
8. Brighton 22 13 6 4 3 28 23 5
9. West Ham 20 13 6 2 5 23 23 0
10. Brentford 19 14 5 4 5 22 19 3
11. Chelsea 16 13 4 4 5 22 20 2
12. Crystal Palace 15 13 4 3 6 13 18 -5
13. Wolverhampton 15 14 4 3 7 19 25 -6
14. fulham 15 13 4 3 6 13 22 -9
15. Nottingham 13 13 3 4 6 16 21 -5
16. AFC Bournemouth 12 13 3 3 7 14 28 -14
17. Luton Town 9 14 2 3 9 13 26 -13
18. Burnley 7 14 2 1 11 15 32 -17
19. Sheffield United 5 14 1 2 11 11 39 -28
20. Everton 4 13 4 2 7 14 20 -6
