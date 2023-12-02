-- Resultados de los partidos de la 14ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Brentford 3 Maupay (49), Mee (56), Baptiste (81)

Luton Town 1 Brown (76)

Burnley 5 Rodriguez (1), Bruun Larsen (29), Amdouni (73), Koleosho (75), Brownhill (80)

Sheffield United 0

Arsenal 2 Saka (6), Ødegaard (13)

Wolverhampton 1 Cunha (86)

(17h30 GMT) Nottingham

Everton

(20h00 GMT) Newcastle

Manchester United

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) West Ham

Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Brighton

AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa

Liverpool

Fulham

(16h30 GMT) Manchester City

Tottenham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 33 14 10 3 1 29 11 18

2. Manchester City 29 13 9 2 2 33 13 20

3. Liverpool 28 13 8 4 1 28 11 17

4. Aston Villa 28 13 9 1 3 31 18 13

5. Tottenham 26 13 8 2 3 25 17 8

6. Manchester United 24 13 8 0 5 16 16 0

7. Newcastle 23 13 7 2 4 31 14 17

8. Brighton 22 13 6 4 3 28 23 5

9. West Ham 20 13 6 2 5 23 23 0

10. Brentford 19 14 5 4 5 22 19 3

11. Chelsea 16 13 4 4 5 22 20 2

12. Crystal Palace 15 13 4 3 6 13 18 -5

13. Wolverhampton 15 14 4 3 7 19 25 -6

14. fulham 15 13 4 3 6 13 22 -9

15. Nottingham 13 13 3 4 6 16 21 -5

16. AFC Bournemouth 12 13 3 3 7 14 28 -14

17. Luton Town 9 14 2 3 9 13 26 -13

18. Burnley 7 14 2 1 11 15 32 -17

19. Sheffield United 5 14 1 2 11 11 39 -28

20. Everton 4 13 4 2 7 14 20 -6

