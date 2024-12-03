Resultados y clasificación de la 14ª jornada de Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 14ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- martes:
Ipswich Town 0
Crystal Palace 1 Mateta (59)
Leicester 3 Vardy (2), el Khannous (61), Daka (90)
West Ham 1 Fullkrug (90+3)
- Miércoles:
(19h30 GMT) Everton
Wolverhampton
Newcastle
Liverpool
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Chelsea
(20h15 GMT) Aston Villa
Brentford
Arsenal
Manchester United
- jueves:
(19h30 GMT) Fulham
Brighton
(20h15 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 34 13 11 1 1 26 8 18
2. arsenal 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12
. chelsea 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12
4. Brighton 23 13 6 5 2 22 17 5
5. Manchester City 23 13 7 2 4 22 19 3
6. Nottingham Forest 22 13 6 4 3 16 13 3
7. Tottenham 20 13 6 2 5 28 14 14
8. Brentford 20 13 6 2 5 26 23 3
9. Manchester United 19 13 5 4 4 17 13 4
10. fulham 19 13 5 4 4 18 18 0
11. Newcastle 19 13 5 4 4 14 14 0
12. Aston Villa 19 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3
13. AFC Bournemouth 18 13 5 3 5 20 19 1
14. West Ham 15 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9
15. Leicester 13 14 3 4 7 19 28 -9
16. Crystal Palace 12 14 2 6 6 12 18 -6
17. Everton 11 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11
18. Wolverhampton 9 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10
19. Ipswich Town 9 14 1 6 7 13 25 -12
20. Southampton 5 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15
./bds/dam