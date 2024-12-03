LA NACION

Resultados y clasificación de la 14ª jornada de Premier League

Resultados de los partidos de la 14ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- martes:

Ipswich Town 0

Crystal Palace 1 Mateta (59)

Leicester 3 Vardy (2), el Khannous (61), Daka (90)

West Ham 1 Fullkrug (90+3)

- Miércoles:

(19h30 GMT) Everton

Wolverhampton

Newcastle

Liverpool

Manchester City

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Chelsea

(20h15 GMT) Aston Villa

Brentford

Arsenal

Manchester United

- jueves:

(19h30 GMT) Fulham

Brighton

(20h15 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 34 13 11 1 1 26 8 18

2. arsenal 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12

. chelsea 25 13 7 4 2 26 14 12

4. Brighton 23 13 6 5 2 22 17 5

5. Manchester City 23 13 7 2 4 22 19 3

6. Nottingham Forest 22 13 6 4 3 16 13 3

7. Tottenham 20 13 6 2 5 28 14 14

8. Brentford 20 13 6 2 5 26 23 3

9. Manchester United 19 13 5 4 4 17 13 4

10. fulham 19 13 5 4 4 18 18 0

11. Newcastle 19 13 5 4 4 14 14 0

12. Aston Villa 19 13 5 4 4 19 22 -3

13. AFC Bournemouth 18 13 5 3 5 20 19 1

14. West Ham 15 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9

15. Leicester 13 14 3 4 7 19 28 -9

16. Crystal Palace 12 14 2 6 6 12 18 -6

17. Everton 11 13 2 5 6 10 21 -11

18. Wolverhampton 9 13 2 3 8 22 32 -10

19. Ipswich Town 9 14 1 6 7 13 25 -12

20. Southampton 5 13 1 2 10 10 25 -15

