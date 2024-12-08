Resultados y clasificación de la 15ª fecha de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 15ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Crystal Palace 2 Muñoz (4), Lacroix (56)
Manchester City 2 Haaland (30), Lewis (68)
Brentford 4 Mbeumo (8), Wissa (28), Collins (56), Schade (90)
Newcastle 2 Isak (11), Barnes (32)
Aston Villa 1 Durán (24)
Southampton 0
Manchester United 2 Höjlund (18), Fernandes (61)
Nottingham 3 Milenkovic (2), Gibbs-White (47), Woods (54)
- domingo:
Leicester 2 Vardy (86), Reid (90+1)
Brighton 2 Lamptey (37), Minteh (79)
Ipswich Town 1 Chaplin (21)
AFC Bournemouth 2 Ünal (87), Ouattara (90+5)
Fulham 1 Jiménez (11)
Arsenal 1 Saliba (52)
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Chelsea
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) West Ham
Wolverhampton
. aplazado
Everton
Liverpool
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 35 14 11 2 1 29 11 18
2. arsenal 29 15 8 5 2 29 15 14
3. chelsea 28 14 8 4 2 31 15 16
4. Manchester City 27 15 8 3 4 27 21 6
5. Nottingham 25 15 7 4 4 19 18 1
6. Aston Villa 25 15 7 4 4 23 23 0
7. Brighton 24 15 6 6 3 25 22 3
8. AFC Bournemouth 24 15 7 3 5 23 20 3
9. Brentford 23 15 7 2 6 31 28 3
10. fulham 23 15 6 5 4 22 20 2
11. Tottenham 20 14 6 2 6 28 15 13
12. Newcastle 20 15 5 5 5 19 21 -2
13. Manchester United 19 15 5 4 6 19 18 1
14. West Ham 15 14 4 3 7 18 27 -9
15. Everton 14 14 3 5 6 14 21 -7
16. Leicester 14 15 3 5 7 21 30 -9
17. Crystal Palace 13 15 2 7 6 14 20 -6
18. Ipswich Town 9 15 1 6 8 14 27 -13
19. Wolverhampton 9 14 2 3 9 22 36 -14
20. Southampton 5 15 1 2 12 11 31 -20
