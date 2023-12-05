Resultados de los partidos de la 15ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- martes:

Wolverhampton 1 Hwang (42)

Burnley 0

Luton Town (en juego)

Arsenal

- Miércoles:

(19h30 GMT) Fulham

Nottingham Forest

Brighton

Brentford

Sheffield United

Liverpool

Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth

(20h15 GMT) Aston Villa

Manchester City

Manchester United

Chelsea

- jueves:

(19h30 GMT) Everton

Newcastle

(20h15 GMT) Tottenham

West ham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 33 14 10 3 1 29 11 18

2. Liverpool 31 14 9 4 1 32 14 18

3. Manchester City 30 14 9 3 2 36 16 20

4. Aston Villa 29 14 9 2 3 33 20 13

5. Tottenham 27 14 8 3 3 28 20 8

6. Newcastle 26 14 8 2 4 32 14 18

7. Manchester United 24 14 8 0 6 16 17 -1

8. Brighton 22 14 6 4 4 30 26 4

9. West Ham 21 14 6 3 5 24 24 0

10. Chelsea 19 14 5 4 5 25 22 3

11. Brentford 19 14 5 4 5 22 19 3

12. Wolverhampton 18 15 5 3 7 20 25 -5

13. Crystal Palace 16 14 4 4 6 14 19 -5

14. fulham 15 14 4 3 7 16 26 -10

15. Nottingham Forest 13 14 3 4 7 16 22 -6

16. AFC Bournemouth 13 14 3 4 7 16 30 -14

17. Luton Town 9 14 2 3 9 13 26 -13

18. Everton 7 14 5 2 7 15 20 -5

19. Burnley 7 15 2 1 12 15 33 -18

20. Sheffield United 5 14 1 2 11 11 39 -28

./bds/dam

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión