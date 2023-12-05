Resultados y clasificación de la 15ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 15ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- martes:
Wolverhampton 1 Hwang (42)
Burnley 0
Luton Town (en juego)
Arsenal
- Miércoles:
(19h30 GMT) Fulham
Nottingham Forest
Brighton
Brentford
Sheffield United
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth
(20h15 GMT) Aston Villa
Manchester City
Manchester United
Chelsea
- jueves:
(19h30 GMT) Everton
Newcastle
(20h15 GMT) Tottenham
West ham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 33 14 10 3 1 29 11 18
2. Liverpool 31 14 9 4 1 32 14 18
3. Manchester City 30 14 9 3 2 36 16 20
4. Aston Villa 29 14 9 2 3 33 20 13
5. Tottenham 27 14 8 3 3 28 20 8
6. Newcastle 26 14 8 2 4 32 14 18
7. Manchester United 24 14 8 0 6 16 17 -1
8. Brighton 22 14 6 4 4 30 26 4
9. West Ham 21 14 6 3 5 24 24 0
10. Chelsea 19 14 5 4 5 25 22 3
11. Brentford 19 14 5 4 5 22 19 3
12. Wolverhampton 18 15 5 3 7 20 25 -5
13. Crystal Palace 16 14 4 4 6 14 19 -5
14. fulham 15 14 4 3 7 16 26 -10
15. Nottingham Forest 13 14 3 4 7 16 22 -6
16. AFC Bournemouth 13 14 3 4 7 16 30 -14
17. Luton Town 9 14 2 3 9 13 26 -13
18. Everton 7 14 5 2 7 15 20 -5
19. Burnley 7 15 2 1 12 15 33 -18
20. Sheffield United 5 14 1 2 11 11 39 -28
./bds/dam