Resultados y clasificación de la 17ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 17ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- viernes:
Nottingham 0
Tottenham 2 Richarlison (45+2), Kulusevski (65)
- sábado:
(15h00 GMT) Chelsea
Sheffield United
Newcastle
Fulham
Bournemouth
Luton town
Manchester City
Crystal Palace
(17h30 GMT) Burnley
Everton
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) West Ham
Wolverhampton
Brentford
Aston Villa
Arsenal
Brighton
(16h30 GMT) Liverpool
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 37 16 11 4 1 36 15 21
2. arsenal 36 16 11 3 2 33 15 18
3. Aston Villa 35 16 11 2 3 35 20 15
4. Manchester City 33 16 10 3 3 38 18 20
5. Tottenham 33 17 10 3 4 35 23 12
6. Manchester United 27 16 9 0 7 18 21 -3
7. Newcastle 26 16 8 2 6 33 21 12
8. Brighton 26 16 7 5 4 33 28 5
9. West Ham 24 16 7 3 6 26 30 -4
10. fulham 21 16 6 3 7 26 26 0
11. Brentford 19 16 5 4 7 23 22 1
12. Chelsea 19 16 5 4 7 26 26 0
13. Wolverhampton 19 16 5 4 7 21 26 -5
14. Bournemouth 19 16 5 4 7 21 30 -9
15. Crystal Palace 16 16 4 4 8 15 23 -8
16. Nottingham 14 17 3 5 9 17 30 -13
17. Everton 13 16 7 2 7 20 20 0
18. Luton Town 9 16 2 3 11 17 32 -15
19. Burnley 8 16 2 2 12 16 34 -18
20. Sheffield United 8 16 2 2 12 12 41 -29
./bds/dr