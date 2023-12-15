Resultados de los partidos de la 17ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- viernes:

Nottingham 0

Tottenham 2 Richarlison (45+2), Kulusevski (65)

- sábado:

(15h00 GMT) Chelsea

Sheffield United

Newcastle

Fulham

Bournemouth

Luton town

Manchester City

Crystal Palace

(17h30 GMT) Burnley

Everton

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) West Ham

Wolverhampton

Brentford

Aston Villa

Arsenal

Brighton

(16h30 GMT) Liverpool

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 37 16 11 4 1 36 15 21

2. arsenal 36 16 11 3 2 33 15 18

3. Aston Villa 35 16 11 2 3 35 20 15

4. Manchester City 33 16 10 3 3 38 18 20

5. Tottenham 33 17 10 3 4 35 23 12

6. Manchester United 27 16 9 0 7 18 21 -3

7. Newcastle 26 16 8 2 6 33 21 12

8. Brighton 26 16 7 5 4 33 28 5

9. West Ham 24 16 7 3 6 26 30 -4

10. fulham 21 16 6 3 7 26 26 0

11. Brentford 19 16 5 4 7 23 22 1

12. Chelsea 19 16 5 4 7 26 26 0

13. Wolverhampton 19 16 5 4 7 21 26 -5

14. Bournemouth 19 16 5 4 7 21 30 -9

15. Crystal Palace 16 16 4 4 8 15 23 -8

16. Nottingham 14 17 3 5 9 17 30 -13

17. Everton 13 16 7 2 7 20 20 0

18. Luton Town 9 16 2 3 11 17 32 -15

19. Burnley 8 16 2 2 12 16 34 -18

20. Sheffield United 8 16 2 2 12 12 41 -29

./bds/dr

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión