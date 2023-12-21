Resultados de los partidos de la 18ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- jueves:

Crystal Palace 1 J. Ayew (45+1)

Brighton 1 Welbeck (82)

- viernes:

(20h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Sheffield United

- sábado:

(12h30 GMT) West Ham

Manchester United

(15h00 GMT) Tottenham

Everton

Nottingham

Bournemouth

Luton town

Newcastle

Fulham

Burnley

(17h30 GMT) Liverpool

Arsenal

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Chelsea

- aplazado:

Manchester City

Brentford

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. arsenal 39 17 12 3 2 35 15 20

2. Liverpool 38 17 11 5 1 36 15 21

3. Aston Villa 38 17 12 2 3 37 21 16

4. Manchester City 34 17 10 4 3 40 20 20

5. Tottenham 33 17 10 3 4 35 23 12

6. Newcastle 29 17 9 2 6 36 21 15

7. Manchester United 28 17 9 1 7 18 21 -3

8. Brighton 27 18 7 6 5 34 31 3

9. West Ham 27 17 8 3 6 29 30 -1

10. Chelsea 22 17 6 4 7 28 26 2

11. fulham 21 17 6 3 8 26 29 -3

12. Brentford 19 17 5 4 8 24 24 0

13. Wolverhampton 19 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8

14. Bournemouth 19 16 5 4 7 21 30 -9

15. Crystal Palace 18 18 4 6 8 18 26 -8

16. Everton 16 17 8 2 7 22 20 2

17. Nottingham 14 17 3 5 9 17 30 -13

18. Luton Town 9 16 2 3 11 17 32 -15

19. Burnley 8 17 2 2 13 16 36 -20

20. Sheffield United 8 17 2 2 13 12 43 -31

./bds/dr

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión