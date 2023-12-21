Resultados y clasificación de la 18ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 18ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- jueves:
Crystal Palace 1 J. Ayew (45+1)
Brighton 1 Welbeck (82)
- viernes:
(20h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Sheffield United
- sábado:
(12h30 GMT) West Ham
Manchester United
(15h00 GMT) Tottenham
Everton
Nottingham
Bournemouth
Luton town
Newcastle
Fulham
Burnley
(17h30 GMT) Liverpool
Arsenal
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Chelsea
- aplazado:
Manchester City
Brentford
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. arsenal 39 17 12 3 2 35 15 20
2. Liverpool 38 17 11 5 1 36 15 21
3. Aston Villa 38 17 12 2 3 37 21 16
4. Manchester City 34 17 10 4 3 40 20 20
5. Tottenham 33 17 10 3 4 35 23 12
6. Newcastle 29 17 9 2 6 36 21 15
7. Manchester United 28 17 9 1 7 18 21 -3
8. Brighton 27 18 7 6 5 34 31 3
9. West Ham 27 17 8 3 6 29 30 -1
10. Chelsea 22 17 6 4 7 28 26 2
11. fulham 21 17 6 3 8 26 29 -3
12. Brentford 19 17 5 4 8 24 24 0
13. Wolverhampton 19 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8
14. Bournemouth 19 16 5 4 7 21 30 -9
15. Crystal Palace 18 18 4 6 8 18 26 -8
16. Everton 16 17 8 2 7 22 20 2
17. Nottingham 14 17 3 5 9 17 30 -13
18. Luton Town 9 16 2 3 11 17 32 -15
19. Burnley 8 17 2 2 13 16 36 -20
20. Sheffield United 8 17 2 2 13 12 43 -31
