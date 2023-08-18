Ir al contenido

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 2ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

Aplazado: Luton Town

Burnley

- viernes:

Nottingham 2 Awoniyi (3), Woods (89)

Sheffield United 1 Hamer (48)

- sábado:

(14h00 GMT) Fulham

Brentford

Wolverhampton

Brighton

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Manchester United

(19h00 GMT) Manchester City

Newcastle

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Everton

(15h30 GMT) West Ham

Chelsea

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Newcastle 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4

2. Brighton 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

3. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

4. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

5. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. fulham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Manchester United 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

8. Nottingham 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0

9. Brentford 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

. Tottenham 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

11. AFC Bournemouth 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. chelsea 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. Liverpool 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

15. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. Wolverhampton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

17. Sheffield United 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2

18. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3

19. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

20. Aston Villa 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4

