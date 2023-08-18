Resultados y clasificación de la 2ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 2ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
Aplazado: Luton Town
Burnley
- viernes:
Nottingham 2 Awoniyi (3), Woods (89)
Sheffield United 1 Hamer (48)
- sábado:
(14h00 GMT) Fulham
Brentford
Wolverhampton
Brighton
Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Manchester United
(19h00 GMT) Manchester City
Newcastle
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Everton
(15h30 GMT) West Ham
Chelsea
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Newcastle 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4
2. Brighton 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
5. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. fulham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Manchester United 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
8. Nottingham 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
9. Brentford 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
. Tottenham 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
11. AFC Bournemouth 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. chelsea 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. Liverpool 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
15. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. Wolverhampton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
17. Sheffield United 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2
18. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3
19. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
20. Aston Villa 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4
Bds/iga