Resultados y clasificación de la 2ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 2ª jornada de la liga inglesa de fútbol:
- viernes:
Nottingham Forest 2 Awoniyi (3), Woods (89)
Sheffield United 1 Hamer (48)
- sábado:
Fulham 0
Brentford 3 Wissa (44), Mbeumo (66 penal, 90+2)
Wolverhampton 1 Hwang (61)
Brighton 4 Mitoma (15), Estupiñán (46), March (51, 55)
Liverpool 3 Díaz (27), Salah (36), Jota (62)
AFC Bournemouth 1 Semenyo (3)
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Manchester United
(19h00 GMT) Manchester City
Newcastle
- domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Aston Villa
Everton
(15h30 GMT) West Ham
Chelsea
- lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Crystal Palace
Arsenal
(El duelo entre el Luton Town y el Burnley ha sido aplazado)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Brighton 6 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
2. Brentford 4 2 1 1 0 5 2 3
3. Liverpool 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
4. Newcastle 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4
5. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
6. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
7. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Manchester United 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
9. Nottingham Forest 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
10. fulham 3 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2
11. Tottenham 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
12. Chelsea 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
14. AFC Bournemouth 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2
15. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
16. Sheffield United 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2
17. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3
18. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3
19. Aston Villa 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4
. Wolverhampton 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4
