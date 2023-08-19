Ir al contenido

Resultados, goleadores y clasificación de los partidos de la 2ª jornada de la liga inglesa de fútbol:

- viernes:

Nottingham Forest 2 Awoniyi (3), Woods (89)

Sheffield United 1 Hamer (48)

- sábado:

Fulham 0

Brentford 3 Wissa (44), Mbeumo (66 penal, 90+2)

Wolverhampton 1 Hwang (61)

Brighton 4 Mitoma (15), Estupiñán (46), March (51, 55)

Liverpool 3 Díaz (27), Salah (36), Jota (62)

AFC Bournemouth 1 Semenyo (3)

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Manchester United

(19h00 GMT) Manchester City

Newcastle

- domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Aston Villa

Everton

(15h30 GMT) West Ham

Chelsea

- lunes:

(19h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

Arsenal

(El duelo entre el Luton Town y el Burnley ha sido aplazado)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Brighton 6 2 2 0 0 8 2 6

2. Brentford 4 2 1 1 0 5 2 3

3. Liverpool 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2

4. Newcastle 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4

5. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

6. arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

7. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Manchester United 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

9. Nottingham Forest 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0

10. fulham 3 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2

11. Tottenham 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

12. Chelsea 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. west ham 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

14. AFC Bournemouth 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2

15. Everton 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

16. Sheffield United 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2

17. Luton Town 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3

18. Burnley 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

19. Aston Villa 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4

. Wolverhampton 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4

