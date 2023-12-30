Resultados de los partidos de la 20ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Luton Town 2 Barkley (80), Adebayo (87)

Chelsea 3 Palmer (12, 70), Madueke (37)

(15h00 GMT) Manchester City

Sheffield United

Wolverhampton

Everton

Aston Villa

Burnley

Crystal Palace

Brentford

(17h30 GMT) Nottingham Forest

Manchester United

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Fulham

Arsenal

Tottenham

AFC Bournemouth

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Liverpool

Newcastle

- martes:

(19h30 GMT) West Ham

Brighton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 42 19 12 6 1 39 16 23

2. arsenal 40 19 12 4 3 36 18 18

3. Aston Villa 39 19 12 3 4 40 25 15

4. Manchester City 37 18 11 4 3 43 21 22

5. Tottenham 36 19 11 3 5 39 28 11

6. West Ham 33 19 10 3 6 33 30 3

7. Manchester United 31 19 10 1 8 21 25 -4

8. Brighton 30 19 8 6 5 38 33 5

9. Newcastle 29 19 9 2 8 37 25 12

10. Chelsea 28 20 8 4 8 34 31 3

11. Wolverhampton 25 19 7 4 8 27 31 -4

12. AFC Bournemouth 25 18 7 4 7 27 32 -5

13. fulham 21 19 6 3 10 26 34 -8

14. Brentford 19 18 5 4 9 25 28 -3

15. Crystal Palace 18 19 4 6 9 19 28 -9

16. Nottingham Forest 17 19 4 5 10 22 34 -12

17. Everton 16 19 8 2 9 24 25 -1

18. Luton Town 15 19 4 3 12 23 37 -14

19. Burnley 11 19 3 2 14 18 38 -20

20. Sheffield United 9 19 2 3 14 15 47 -32

