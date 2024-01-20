Resultados de los partidos de la 21ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Arsenal 5 Gabriel (11), Henderson (37 en contra), Trossard (59), Martinelli (90+4, 90+5)

Crystal Palace 0

(17h30 GMT) Brentford

Nottingham

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United

West ham

(16h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool

- lunes:

(19h45 GMT) Brighton

Wolverhampton

- Disputados el pasado fin de semana

Burnley 1 Amdouni (36)

Luton Town 1 Morris (90+2)

Chelsea 1 Palmer (45+4 de penal)

Fulham 0

Newcastle 2 Isak (35), Gordon (37)

Manchester City 3 Silva (26), De Bruyne (74), Bobb (90+1)

Everton 0

Aston Villa 0

Manchester United 2 Höjlund (3), Rashford (40)

Tottenham 2 Richarlison (19), Bentancur (46)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 45 20 13 6 1 43 18 25

2. Manchester City 43 20 13 4 3 48 23 25

3. arsenal 43 21 13 4 4 42 20 22

4. Aston Villa 43 21 13 4 4 43 27 16

5. Tottenham 40 21 12 4 5 44 31 13

6. West Ham 34 20 10 4 6 33 30 3

7. Manchester United 32 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5

8. Brighton 31 20 8 7 5 38 33 5

9. chelsea 31 21 9 4 8 35 31 4

10. Newcastle 29 21 9 2 10 41 32 9

11. Wolverhampton 28 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1

12. AFC Bournemouth 25 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7

13. fulham 24 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8

14. Crystal Palace 21 21 5 6 10 22 34 -12

15. Nottingham 20 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11

16. Brentford 19 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5

17. Everton 17 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4

18. Luton Town 16 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14

19. Burnley 12 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21

20. Sheffield United 9 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34

