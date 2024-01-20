Resultados y clasificación de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 21ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Arsenal 5 Gabriel (11), Henderson (37 en contra), Trossard (59), Martinelli (90+4, 90+5)
Crystal Palace 0
(17h30 GMT) Brentford
Nottingham
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United
West ham
(16h30 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool
- lunes:
(19h45 GMT) Brighton
Wolverhampton
- Disputados el pasado fin de semana
Burnley 1 Amdouni (36)
Luton Town 1 Morris (90+2)
Chelsea 1 Palmer (45+4 de penal)
Fulham 0
Newcastle 2 Isak (35), Gordon (37)
Manchester City 3 Silva (26), De Bruyne (74), Bobb (90+1)
Everton 0
Aston Villa 0
Manchester United 2 Höjlund (3), Rashford (40)
Tottenham 2 Richarlison (19), Bentancur (46)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 45 20 13 6 1 43 18 25
2. Manchester City 43 20 13 4 3 48 23 25
3. arsenal 43 21 13 4 4 42 20 22
4. Aston Villa 43 21 13 4 4 43 27 16
5. Tottenham 40 21 12 4 5 44 31 13
6. West Ham 34 20 10 4 6 33 30 3
7. Manchester United 32 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5
8. Brighton 31 20 8 7 5 38 33 5
9. chelsea 31 21 9 4 8 35 31 4
10. Newcastle 29 21 9 2 10 41 32 9
11. Wolverhampton 28 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1
12. AFC Bournemouth 25 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7
13. fulham 24 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8
14. Crystal Palace 21 21 5 6 10 22 34 -12
15. Nottingham 20 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11
16. Brentford 19 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5
17. Everton 17 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4
18. Luton Town 16 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14
19. Burnley 12 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21
20. Sheffield United 9 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34
