Resultados de los partidos de la 21ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- viernes 12:

Burnley 1 Amdouni (36)

Luton Town 1 Morris (90+2)

- sábado 13:

(12h30 GMT) Chelsea

Fulham

(17h30 GMT) Newcastle

Manchester City

- domingo 14:

(14h00 GMT) Everton

Aston Villa

(16h30 GMT) Manchester United

Tottenham

- sábado 20:

(12h30 GMT) Arsenal

Crystal Palace

(17h30 GMT) Brentford

Nottingham

- domingo 21:

(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United

West ham

(16h30 GMT) Bournemouth

Liverpool

- lunes 22:

(19h45 GMT) Brighton

Wolverhampton

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 45 20 13 6 1 43 18 25

2. Aston Villa 42 20 13 3 4 43 27 16

3. Manchester City 40 19 12 4 3 45 21 24

4. arsenal 40 20 12 4 4 37 20 17

5. Tottenham 39 20 12 3 5 42 29 13

6. West Ham 34 20 10 4 6 33 30 3

7. Brighton 31 20 8 7 5 38 33 5

8. Manchester United 31 20 10 1 9 22 27 -5

9. Newcastle 29 20 9 2 9 39 29 10

10. Chelsea 28 20 8 4 8 34 31 3

11. Wolverhampton 28 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1

12. AFC Bournemouth 25 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7

13. fulham 24 20 7 3 10 28 35 -7

14. Crystal Palace 21 20 5 6 9 22 29 -7

15. Nottingham 20 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11

16. Brentford 19 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5

17. Everton 16 20 8 2 10 24 28 -4

18. Luton Town 16 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14

19. Burnley 12 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21

20. Sheffield United 9 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34

