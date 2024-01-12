Resultados y clasificación de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 21ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- viernes 12:
Burnley 1 Amdouni (36)
Luton Town 1 Morris (90+2)
- sábado 13:
(12h30 GMT) Chelsea
Fulham
(17h30 GMT) Newcastle
Manchester City
- domingo 14:
(14h00 GMT) Everton
Aston Villa
(16h30 GMT) Manchester United
Tottenham
- sábado 20:
(12h30 GMT) Arsenal
Crystal Palace
(17h30 GMT) Brentford
Nottingham
- domingo 21:
(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United
West ham
(16h30 GMT) Bournemouth
Liverpool
- lunes 22:
(19h45 GMT) Brighton
Wolverhampton
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 45 20 13 6 1 43 18 25
2. Aston Villa 42 20 13 3 4 43 27 16
3. Manchester City 40 19 12 4 3 45 21 24
4. arsenal 40 20 12 4 4 37 20 17
5. Tottenham 39 20 12 3 5 42 29 13
6. West Ham 34 20 10 4 6 33 30 3
7. Brighton 31 20 8 7 5 38 33 5
8. Manchester United 31 20 10 1 9 22 27 -5
9. Newcastle 29 20 9 2 9 39 29 10
10. Chelsea 28 20 8 4 8 34 31 3
11. Wolverhampton 28 20 8 4 8 30 31 -1
12. AFC Bournemouth 25 19 7 4 8 28 35 -7
13. fulham 24 20 7 3 10 28 35 -7
14. Crystal Palace 21 20 5 6 9 22 29 -7
15. Nottingham 20 20 5 5 10 24 35 -11
16. Brentford 19 19 5 4 10 26 31 -5
17. Everton 16 20 8 2 10 24 28 -4
18. Luton Town 16 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14
19. Burnley 12 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21
20. Sheffield United 9 20 2 3 15 15 49 -34
./bds/dr