Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- martes:

Nottingham 1 Awoniyi (89)

Arsenal 2 Gabriel Jesus (65), Saka (72)

(en juego)

Luton Town 4 Adebayo (1, 42, 56), Ogbene (3)

Brighton 0

(en juego)

Fulham 0

Everton 0

(en juego)

Crystal Palace 2 Eze (17, 27)

Sheffield United 2 Brereton (1), McAtee (20)

(en juego)

Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3 Schär (32, 36), Murphy (52)

- Miércoles:

(19h30 GMT) Tottenham

Brentford

Manchester City

Burnley

(20h15 GMT) Liverpool

Chelsea

- jueves:

(19h30 GMT) West Ham

AFC Bournemouth

(20h15 GMT) Wolverhampton

Manchester United

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 48 21 14 6 1 47 18 29

2. arsenal 46 22 14 4 4 44 21 23

3. Manchester City 43 20 13 4 3 48 23 25

4. Aston Villa 43 21 13 4 4 43 27 16

5. Tottenham 40 21 12 4 5 44 31 13

6. West Ham 35 21 10 5 6 35 32 3

7. Brighton 32 21 8 8 5 38 33 5

8. Manchester United 32 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5

9. chelsea 31 21 9 4 8 35 31 4

10. Newcastle 29 21 9 2 10 41 32 9

11. Wolverhampton 29 21 8 5 8 30 31 -1

12. AFC Bournemouth 25 20 7 4 9 28 39 -11

13. fulham 24 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8

14. Brentford 22 20 6 4 10 29 33 -4

15. Crystal Palace 21 21 5 6 10 22 34 -12

16. Nottingham 20 22 5 5 12 27 40 -13

17. Everton 17 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4

18. Luton Town 16 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14

19. Burnley 12 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21

20. Sheffield United 10 21 2 4 15 17 51 -34

Bds/iga

