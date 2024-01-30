Resultados y clasificación de la 22ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- martes:
Nottingham 1 Awoniyi (89)
Arsenal 2 Gabriel Jesus (65), Saka (72)
(en juego)
Luton Town 4 Adebayo (1, 42, 56), Ogbene (3)
Brighton 0
(en juego)
Fulham 0
Everton 0
(en juego)
Crystal Palace 2 Eze (17, 27)
Sheffield United 2 Brereton (1), McAtee (20)
(en juego)
Aston Villa 0
Newcastle 3 Schär (32, 36), Murphy (52)
- Miércoles:
(19h30 GMT) Tottenham
Brentford
Manchester City
Burnley
(20h15 GMT) Liverpool
Chelsea
- jueves:
(19h30 GMT) West Ham
AFC Bournemouth
(20h15 GMT) Wolverhampton
Manchester United
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 48 21 14 6 1 47 18 29
2. arsenal 46 22 14 4 4 44 21 23
3. Manchester City 43 20 13 4 3 48 23 25
4. Aston Villa 43 21 13 4 4 43 27 16
5. Tottenham 40 21 12 4 5 44 31 13
6. West Ham 35 21 10 5 6 35 32 3
7. Brighton 32 21 8 8 5 38 33 5
8. Manchester United 32 21 10 2 9 24 29 -5
9. chelsea 31 21 9 4 8 35 31 4
10. Newcastle 29 21 9 2 10 41 32 9
11. Wolverhampton 29 21 8 5 8 30 31 -1
12. AFC Bournemouth 25 20 7 4 9 28 39 -11
13. fulham 24 21 7 3 11 28 36 -8
14. Brentford 22 20 6 4 10 29 33 -4
15. Crystal Palace 21 21 5 6 10 22 34 -12
16. Nottingham 20 22 5 5 12 27 40 -13
17. Everton 17 21 8 3 10 24 28 -4
18. Luton Town 16 20 4 4 12 24 38 -14
19. Burnley 12 21 3 3 15 21 42 -21
20. Sheffield United 10 21 2 4 15 17 51 -34
Bds/iga