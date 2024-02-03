Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Everton 2 Harrison (30), Branthwaite (90+4)

Tottenham 2 Richarlison (4, 41)

(15h00 GMT) Newcastle

Luton town

Brighton

Crystal Palace

Burnley

Fulham

(17h30 GMT) Sheffield United

Aston Villa

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham

Chelsea

Wolverhampton

Manchester United

West ham

(16h30 GMT) Arsenal

Liverpool

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Brentford

Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 51 22 15 6 1 51 19 32

2. Manchester City 46 21 14 4 3 51 24 27

3. arsenal 46 22 14 4 4 44 21 23

4. Tottenham 44 23 13 5 5 49 35 14

5. Aston Villa 43 22 13 4 5 44 30 14

6. West Ham 36 22 10 6 6 36 33 3

7. Manchester United 35 22 11 2 9 28 32 -4

8. Newcastle 32 22 10 2 10 44 33 11

9. Brighton 32 22 8 8 6 38 37 1

10. Chelsea 31 22 9 4 9 36 35 1

11. Wolverhampton 29 22 8 5 9 33 35 -2

12. AFC Bournemouth 26 21 7 5 9 29 40 -11

13. fulham 25 22 7 4 11 28 36 -8

14. Crystal Palace 24 22 6 6 10 25 36 -11

15. Brentford 22 21 6 4 11 31 36 -5

16. Nottingham 20 22 5 5 12 27 40 -13

17. Everton 19 23 8 5 10 26 30 -4

18. Luton Town 19 21 5 4 12 28 38 -10

19. Burnley 12 22 3 3 16 22 45 -23

20. Sheffield United 10 22 2 4 16 19 54 -35

