Resultados y clasificación de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa
Resultados de los partidos de la 23ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Everton 2 Harrison (30), Branthwaite (90+4)
Tottenham 2 Richarlison (4, 41)
(15h00 GMT) Newcastle
Luton town
Brighton
Crystal Palace
Burnley
Fulham
(17h30 GMT) Sheffield United
Aston Villa
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham
Chelsea
Wolverhampton
Manchester United
West ham
(16h30 GMT) Arsenal
Liverpool
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Brentford
Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 51 22 15 6 1 51 19 32
2. Manchester City 46 21 14 4 3 51 24 27
3. arsenal 46 22 14 4 4 44 21 23
4. Tottenham 44 23 13 5 5 49 35 14
5. Aston Villa 43 22 13 4 5 44 30 14
6. West Ham 36 22 10 6 6 36 33 3
7. Manchester United 35 22 11 2 9 28 32 -4
8. Newcastle 32 22 10 2 10 44 33 11
9. Brighton 32 22 8 8 6 38 37 1
10. Chelsea 31 22 9 4 9 36 35 1
11. Wolverhampton 29 22 8 5 9 33 35 -2
12. AFC Bournemouth 26 21 7 5 9 29 40 -11
13. fulham 25 22 7 4 11 28 36 -8
14. Crystal Palace 24 22 6 6 10 25 36 -11
15. Brentford 22 21 6 4 11 31 36 -5
16. Nottingham 20 22 5 5 12 27 40 -13
17. Everton 19 23 8 5 10 26 30 -4
18. Luton Town 19 21 5 4 12 28 38 -10
19. Burnley 12 22 3 3 16 22 45 -23
20. Sheffield United 10 22 2 4 16 19 54 -35
