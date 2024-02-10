Resultados de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Manchester City 2 Haland (70, 85)

Everton 0

(15h00 GMT) Liverpool

Burnley

Luton town

Sheffield United

Tottenham

Brighton

Fulham

AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton

Brentford

(17h30 GMT) Nottingham

Newcastle

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) West Ham

Arsenal

(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa

Manchester United

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 52 23 16 4 3 56 25 31

2. Liverpool 51 23 15 6 2 52 22 30

3. arsenal 49 23 15 4 4 47 22 25

4. Aston Villa 46 23 14 4 5 49 30 19

5. Tottenham 44 23 13 5 5 49 35 14

6. Manchester United 38 23 12 2 9 31 32 -1

7. West Ham 36 23 10 6 7 36 36 0

8. Brighton 35 23 9 8 6 42 38 4

9. Newcastle 33 23 10 3 10 48 37 11

10. Wolverhampton 32 23 9 5 9 37 37 0

11. Chelsea 31 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1

12. AFC Bournemouth 27 22 7 6 9 30 41 -11

13. fulham 26 23 7 5 11 30 38 -8

14. Crystal Palace 24 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14

15. Brentford 22 22 6 4 12 32 39 -7

16. Nottingham 21 23 5 6 12 28 41 -13

17. Luton Town 20 22 5 5 12 32 42 -10

18. Everton 19 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6

19. Burnley 13 23 3 4 16 24 47 -23

20. Sheffield United 10 23 2 4 17 19 59 -40

./bds/mcd

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión