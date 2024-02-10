Resultados y clasificación de la 24ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Manchester City 2 Haland (70, 85)
Everton 0
(15h00 GMT) Liverpool
Burnley
Luton town
Sheffield United
Tottenham
Brighton
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton
Brentford
(17h30 GMT) Nottingham
Newcastle
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) West Ham
Arsenal
(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa
Manchester United
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Crystal Palace
Chelsea
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 52 23 16 4 3 56 25 31
2. Liverpool 51 23 15 6 2 52 22 30
3. arsenal 49 23 15 4 4 47 22 25
4. Aston Villa 46 23 14 4 5 49 30 19
5. Tottenham 44 23 13 5 5 49 35 14
6. Manchester United 38 23 12 2 9 31 32 -1
7. West Ham 36 23 10 6 7 36 36 0
8. Brighton 35 23 9 8 6 42 38 4
9. Newcastle 33 23 10 3 10 48 37 11
10. Wolverhampton 32 23 9 5 9 37 37 0
11. Chelsea 31 23 9 4 10 38 39 -1
12. AFC Bournemouth 27 22 7 6 9 30 41 -11
13. fulham 26 23 7 5 11 30 38 -8
14. Crystal Palace 24 23 6 6 11 26 40 -14
15. Brentford 22 22 6 4 12 32 39 -7
16. Nottingham 21 23 5 6 12 28 41 -13
17. Luton Town 20 22 5 5 12 32 42 -10
18. Everton 19 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6
19. Burnley 13 23 3 4 16 24 47 -23
20. Sheffield United 10 23 2 4 17 19 59 -40
./bds/mcd