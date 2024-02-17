Resultados de los partidos de la 25ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- sábado:

Brentford 1 Toney (75)

Liverpool 4 Núñez (35), Mac Allister (55), Salah (68), Gakpo (86)

(15h00 GMT) Burnley

Arsenal

Fulham

Aston Villa

Tottenham

Wolverhampton

Newcastle

AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

West ham

(17h30 GMT) Manchester City

Chelsea

- domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United

Brighton

(16h30 GMT) Luton Town

Manchester United

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Everton

Crystal Palace

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 57 25 17 6 2 59 24 35

2. Manchester City 52 23 16 4 3 56 25 31

3. arsenal 52 24 16 4 4 53 22 31

4. Tottenham 47 24 14 5 5 51 36 15

5. Aston Villa 46 24 14 4 6 50 32 18

6. Manchester United 41 24 13 2 9 33 33 0

7. Newcastle 36 24 11 3 10 51 39 12

8. West Ham 36 24 10 6 8 36 42 -6

9. Brighton 35 24 9 8 7 43 40 3

10. Chelsea 34 24 10 4 10 41 40 1

11. Wolverhampton 32 24 9 5 10 37 39 -2

12. fulham 29 24 8 5 11 33 39 -6

13. AFC Bournemouth 27 23 7 6 10 31 44 -13

14. Brentford 25 24 7 4 13 35 43 -8

15. Crystal Palace 24 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16

16. Nottingham Forest 21 24 5 6 13 30 44 -14

17. Luton Town 20 23 5 5 13 33 45 -12

18. Everton 19 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6

19. Burnley 13 24 3 4 17 25 50 -25

20. Sheffield United 13 24 3 4 17 22 60 -38

