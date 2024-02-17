Resultados y clasificación de la 25ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 25ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- sábado:
Brentford 1 Toney (75)
Liverpool 4 Núñez (35), Mac Allister (55), Salah (68), Gakpo (86)
(15h00 GMT) Burnley
Arsenal
Fulham
Aston Villa
Tottenham
Wolverhampton
Newcastle
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest
West ham
(17h30 GMT) Manchester City
Chelsea
- domingo:
(14h00 GMT) Sheffield United
Brighton
(16h30 GMT) Luton Town
Manchester United
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Everton
Crystal Palace
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 57 25 17 6 2 59 24 35
2. Manchester City 52 23 16 4 3 56 25 31
3. arsenal 52 24 16 4 4 53 22 31
4. Tottenham 47 24 14 5 5 51 36 15
5. Aston Villa 46 24 14 4 6 50 32 18
6. Manchester United 41 24 13 2 9 33 33 0
7. Newcastle 36 24 11 3 10 51 39 12
8. West Ham 36 24 10 6 8 36 42 -6
9. Brighton 35 24 9 8 7 43 40 3
10. Chelsea 34 24 10 4 10 41 40 1
11. Wolverhampton 32 24 9 5 10 37 39 -2
12. fulham 29 24 8 5 11 33 39 -6
13. AFC Bournemouth 27 23 7 6 10 31 44 -13
14. Brentford 25 24 7 4 13 35 43 -8
15. Crystal Palace 24 24 6 6 12 27 43 -16
16. Nottingham Forest 21 24 5 6 13 30 44 -14
17. Luton Town 20 23 5 5 13 33 45 -12
18. Everton 19 24 8 5 11 26 32 -6
19. Burnley 13 24 3 4 17 25 50 -25
20. Sheffield United 13 24 3 4 17 22 60 -38
