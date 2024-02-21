Resultados de los partidos de la 26ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Adelantado a este miércoles:

Liverpool 4 Van Dijk (56), Gakpo (58), Luis Díaz (71), Elliott (90)

Luton Town 1 Ogbene (12)

- sábado:

(15h00 GMT) Manchester United

Fulham

Brighton

Everton

Aston Villa

Nottingham

Crystal Palace

Burnley

(17h30 GMT) Bournemouth

Manchester City

(20h00 GMT) Arsenal

Newcastle

- domingo:

(13h30 GMT) Wolverhampton

Sheffield United

- lunes:

(20h00 GMT) West Ham

Brentford

- aplazado:

Chelsea

Tottenham

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 60 26 18 6 2 63 25 38

2. Manchester City 56 25 17 5 3 58 26 32

3. arsenal 55 25 17 4 4 58 22 36

4. Aston Villa 49 25 15 4 6 52 33 19

5. Tottenham 47 25 14 5 6 52 38 14

6. Manchester United 44 25 14 2 9 35 34 1

7. Brighton 38 25 10 8 7 48 40 8

8. Newcastle 37 25 11 4 10 53 41 12

9. West Ham 36 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8

10. Chelsea 35 25 10 5 10 42 41 1

11. Wolverhampton 35 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1

12. fulham 29 25 8 5 12 34 41 -7

13. Bournemouth 28 24 7 7 10 33 46 -13

14. Brentford 25 25 7 4 14 35 44 -9

15. Crystal Palace 25 25 6 7 12 28 44 -16

16. Nottingham 24 25 6 6 13 32 44 -12

17. Everton 20 25 8 6 11 27 33 -6

18. Luton Town 20 25 5 5 15 35 51 -16

19. Burnley 13 25 3 4 18 25 55 -30

20. Sheffield United 13 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43

./bds/dr

Conforme a los criterios de
Conocé The Trust Project
Cargando banners ...

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?

Ha ocurrido un error de conexión