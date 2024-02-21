Resultados y clasificación de la 26ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 26ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Adelantado a este miércoles:
Liverpool 4 Van Dijk (56), Gakpo (58), Luis Díaz (71), Elliott (90)
Luton Town 1 Ogbene (12)
- sábado:
(15h00 GMT) Manchester United
Fulham
Brighton
Everton
Aston Villa
Nottingham
Crystal Palace
Burnley
(17h30 GMT) Bournemouth
Manchester City
(20h00 GMT) Arsenal
Newcastle
- domingo:
(13h30 GMT) Wolverhampton
Sheffield United
- lunes:
(20h00 GMT) West Ham
Brentford
- aplazado:
Chelsea
Tottenham
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 60 26 18 6 2 63 25 38
2. Manchester City 56 25 17 5 3 58 26 32
3. arsenal 55 25 17 4 4 58 22 36
4. Aston Villa 49 25 15 4 6 52 33 19
5. Tottenham 47 25 14 5 6 52 38 14
6. Manchester United 44 25 14 2 9 35 34 1
7. Brighton 38 25 10 8 7 48 40 8
8. Newcastle 37 25 11 4 10 53 41 12
9. West Ham 36 25 10 6 9 36 44 -8
10. Chelsea 35 25 10 5 10 42 41 1
11. Wolverhampton 35 25 10 5 10 39 40 -1
12. fulham 29 25 8 5 12 34 41 -7
13. Bournemouth 28 24 7 7 10 33 46 -13
14. Brentford 25 25 7 4 14 35 44 -9
15. Crystal Palace 25 25 6 7 12 28 44 -16
16. Nottingham 24 25 6 6 13 32 44 -12
17. Everton 20 25 8 6 11 27 33 -6
18. Luton Town 20 25 5 5 15 35 51 -16
19. Burnley 13 25 3 4 18 25 55 -30
20. Sheffield United 13 25 3 4 18 22 65 -43
